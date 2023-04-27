Best Nahida teams for Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players should know there are plenty of good candidates for the best Nahida teams in the Spiral Abyss. Several sample data sources exist, but this article will specifically reference one used for Version 3.6's Floor 12. There were 127,584 players in that sample, many of whom used Nahida. In fact, the Dendro Archon had the highest Usage Rate of all characters at 87% for this data set.

It is worth noting that different Version Updates may have alternative teams that one can consider instead of what's shown here. There will also be no Baizhu, Kaveh, or any characters introduced thereafter since they weren't eligible for this objective data.

Genshin Impact's best Nahida teams for the Spiral Abyss Floor 12

This is the data referenced in this article (Image via u/hammy851)

Interested readers who wish to see more data about popular teams can see the above infographic or read more about it in this article regarding usage rates. A summary of the most used Nahida teams is worth posting below. Here are her most popular allies from highest Usage Rate to lowest within the top 20:

Nilou + Kokomi + Dendro Traveler

Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli

Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli

Alhaitham + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu

Nilou + Kokomi + Yaoyao

Cyno + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu

Nilou + Dendro Traveler + Barbara

Alhaitham + Nilou + Kokomi

Yelan + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Interestingly, Nahida is in exactly half of the top 20 teams used to clear Genshin Impact 3.6's Spiral Abyss based on this data set. The number one team overall had a Usage Rate of 42.3%, with the following characters:

Nilou

Kokomi

Nahida

Dendro Traveler

Ultimately, many of the Dendro Archon's best teams can use Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Quicken. Unfortunately, Burning and Burgeon teams aren't used within the top 20 of Spiral Abyss's Floor 12 and are considered worse than the other Dendro Elemental Reactions.

The most popular team based on the above infographic (Image via HoYoverse)

Generally speaking, her best teams in Genshin Impact typically included:

Nilou, a Hydro healer, and another Dendro character

Yae Miko, Zhongli, and another Dendro character

Alhaitham, a character with spammable Hydro, and Kuki Shinobu

Almost all of Nahida's best teams in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss have another Dendro character alongside her. It is worth noting that many players consider the Dendro Archon to be one of the most viable characters in the current meta.

Hence, she will likely always be useful in the Spiral Abyss and other content. Players should also know there are other teams that can clear Floor 12 outside of the featured ones in this article.

For example, the above video shows a team outside the top 20 still being capable of clearing the Spiral Abyss with nine stars in Genshin Impact 3.6. Besides that, it's worth mentioning that Nahida teams have found success in both the first and second half of Floor 12.

Ergo, Genshin Impact players should be able to find her quite splashable for this content, even when it comes to team building.

