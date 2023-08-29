Armored Core 6 features an engaging sci-fi world coupled with brilliant mecha combat. Players are also able to fully customize their Armored Core, adding intricate details, such as decals and other aesthetic changes. During the process of creating a custom mech, players can also choose to throw in a bespoke name for it.

Choosing a suitable name for your mech can be quite frustrating. Hence, this article will detail 100 such suitable names players can choose from.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Top 100 names to choose for your mech in Armored Core 6

A list of the 100 best mech names is provided below for reference, in no particular order. This list also includes references to popular mecha-themed franchises such as Gundam, Evangelion, and Transformers, to name a few.

Revenant

Valkyrie

Behemoth

Voltron

Tomahawk

Mayhem Fortress

Royal Panzer

Retribution

Optimus Prime

Megatron

Swift Strider

Elite Strider

Chaos Frenzy

Widowmaker

Arachnid Guardian

Tactical Engine

Babylon

Dimensional Jaeger

Offensive Angel

Phoenix Command Suit

Big Girl

Vanguard Buster

Paragon Juggernaut

Elysium

Paragon Sentinel

Urban Leviathan

Armageddon

Bumblebee

Evangelion Unit-01

Evangelion Unit-13

Unicron

Scourge

Sentinel Prime

Starscream

Soundwave

Ironhide

Shockwave

Wing Zero

Strike Freedom

Turn A

Barbatos Lupus Rex

Achilles

Archangel

Dread Fortress

Divine Punishment

Dread Command Suit

Arctic Buster

Zion

Metal Gear ZEKE

Sahelanthropus

Wolf

Oberon

Challenger

Galactic Guardian

Legion

Silver Valkyrie

Cyclone Berserker

Shadow Colossus

Viper

Prime Valkyrie

Metal Gear REX

Empress

Siren

Destruction Trooper

Agent of Chaos

Imperial Armor Suit

Grim Reaper

Minotaur

Blade

Star Driver

Guilty Crown

Promare

Calamity

Pathfinder

Mobile Destruction Unit

Judgement Valkyrie

Fallen Angel

Roomba

Ballistic Gun System

Beast Sentinel

Evil Incarnate

Augmented Nightmare

Serenity

Thunder White

Tactical Unit - 001

Avian Menace

Dreadnought

Invincible

Babel III

Cosmic Driver

Wicked Machine

Dynamic Gun System

Mark - V

Goliath

God Armor Suit

Swift Striker

Cobra Sentinel

Orbital Striker

Storm

Hurricane

The above list is neither final nor indicative of an ideal representation of mecha-themed names. Players can also choose to create any number of combinations or deviations from the above options if required.

Does changing the name of your mech have any meaningful impact in Armored Core 6?

Unfortunately, changing a mech’s name does not impact the gameplay or plot of Armored Core 6. Players will still be referred by many names throughout the campaign, with “621” being the most common. Armored Core names only exist to allow better differentiation between creations. However, names do play a part in PvP, where invoking a unique callsign may allow for a better impression on opponents.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon was released worldwide on August 25, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.