Armored Core 6 features an engaging sci-fi world coupled with brilliant mecha combat. Players are also able to fully customize their Armored Core, adding intricate details, such as decals and other aesthetic changes. During the process of creating a custom mech, players can also choose to throw in a bespoke name for it.
Choosing a suitable name for your mech can be quite frustrating. Hence, this article will detail 100 such suitable names players can choose from.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.
Top 100 names to choose for your mech in Armored Core 6
A list of the 100 best mech names is provided below for reference, in no particular order. This list also includes references to popular mecha-themed franchises such as Gundam, Evangelion, and Transformers, to name a few.
- Revenant
- Valkyrie
- Behemoth
- Voltron
- Tomahawk
- Mayhem Fortress
- Royal Panzer
- Retribution
- Optimus Prime
- Megatron
- Swift Strider
- Elite Strider
- Chaos Frenzy
- Widowmaker
- Arachnid Guardian
- Tactical Engine
- Babylon
- Dimensional Jaeger
- Offensive Angel
- Phoenix Command Suit
- Big Girl
- Vanguard Buster
- Paragon Juggernaut
- Elysium
- Paragon Sentinel
- Urban Leviathan
- Armageddon
- Bumblebee
- Evangelion Unit-01
- Evangelion Unit-13
- Unicron
- Scourge
- Sentinel Prime
- Starscream
- Soundwave
- Ironhide
- Shockwave
- Wing Zero
- Strike Freedom
- Turn A
- Barbatos Lupus Rex
- Achilles
- Archangel
- Dread Fortress
- Divine Punishment
- Dread Command Suit
- Arctic Buster
- Zion
- Metal Gear ZEKE
- Sahelanthropus
- Wolf
- Oberon
- Challenger
- Galactic Guardian
- Legion
- Silver Valkyrie
- Cyclone Berserker
- Shadow Colossus
- Viper
- Prime Valkyrie
- Metal Gear REX
- Empress
- Siren
- Destruction Trooper
- Agent of Chaos
- Imperial Armor Suit
- Grim Reaper
- Minotaur
- Blade
- Star Driver
- Guilty Crown
- Promare
- Calamity
- Pathfinder
- Mobile Destruction Unit
- Judgement Valkyrie
- Fallen Angel
- Roomba
- Ballistic Gun System
- Beast Sentinel
- Evil Incarnate
- Augmented Nightmare
- Serenity
- Thunder White
- Tactical Unit - 001
- Avian Menace
- Dreadnought
- Invincible
- Babel III
- Cosmic Driver
- Wicked Machine
- Dynamic Gun System
- Mark - V
- Goliath
- God Armor Suit
- Swift Striker
- Cobra Sentinel
- Orbital Striker
- Storm
- Hurricane
The above list is neither final nor indicative of an ideal representation of mecha-themed names. Players can also choose to create any number of combinations or deviations from the above options if required.
Does changing the name of your mech have any meaningful impact in Armored Core 6?
Unfortunately, changing a mech’s name does not impact the gameplay or plot of Armored Core 6. Players will still be referred by many names throughout the campaign, with “621” being the most common. Armored Core names only exist to allow better differentiation between creations. However, names do play a part in PvP, where invoking a unique callsign may allow for a better impression on opponents.
Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon was released worldwide on August 25, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.