Best One Punch Man World beginner's guide

One Punch Man World, developed by Perfect World, features RPG gameplay mechanics and an action-based combat system. In the game, players can collect many characters that are popular in the anime series, like Genos, Triple-Staff Lilly, Mumen Rider, Speed-O-Sonic, and Saitama. The title also lets them replay the iconic fights from the series.

This article lists a few things all One Punch Man World beginners must know to start strong in Perfect World’s new title.

Things beginners must know to start strong in One Punch Man World

1) Play the story first

One Punch Man World players must focus on clearing story content first. Clearing these stages will help unlock many in-game features and new content. They also drop valuable rewards like Energy, Silver, and EXP cards. Most importantly, they grant Team EXP, which helps increase Team Level and unlock side quests, Biography quests, new areas, and game modes.

Following and completing story stages will also help beginners understand the gameplay basics.

2) Do side quests

Players can do side quests to earn Team XP and unlock new content faster (Image via Perfect World)

Focus on doing the side quests in One Punch Man World after progressing the main story. Players can either complete as much of the story as possible and then complete side quests or do them simultaneously.

The side quests are a great way to farm for in-game items, such as Silver, Team EXP, and more.

3) Understand combat

Players must create a four-person squad in One Punch Man World’s action-based combat. They can only control one character, and AI controls the other three. They can dodge or defend the enemy’s attacks based on each character's playstyle.

One Punch Man World divides characters into different types: Moral-Red, Overpower-Purple, Technique-Green, and Assault-Blue. Every monster one encounters in various game modes is weak to one of the types. The characters possess one Core Mechanism and can execute a Normal and three-skill attack. Moreover, they can cast two Ultimate Skills: Pursuit and Ultimate.

Players must master combat and each One Punch Man hero's skills before using them. The game's skill-based combat system demands high focus and impeccable timing.

Beginners can learn about the combat basics in tutorials. Additionally, they can master all characters’ skills in the training mode. To do so, click the Character List button (the icon with the clipboard and person) on the top-right corner of the screen. Then, select the hero and tap the Gameplay button under the Gameplay and Skills section.

4) Understand the gacha system

An in-game screenshot of the Regular Draw banner (Image via Perfect World)

One Punch Man World beginners can get new characters and Impression Arms from the in-game gacha system, Character Draw. The system features three banners: Regular Draw, limited-time Arms Draw, and limited-time Character Draw banners.

On the Regular Draw banner, players can summon characters and Impression Arms (in-game equipment that grants additional skill). Meanwhile, the Character Draw banner features a time-limited character at a boosted drop rate. On the other hand, the Arms Draw offers the featured character’s Impression Arms at an increased drop rate.

Impression Arms come in SSR (Super Super Rare), SR (Super Rare), and R (Rare) rarities, while characters have SSR and SR rarities. The probability of obtaining SSR items is 0.6%, divided equally between SSR rarity Impression Arms and characters at 0.3%.

Players can get SR items at 5.1% probability, divided equally at 2.55% for SR rarity Impression Arms and characters. Lastly, the drop rate of R rarity Impression Arms is 84.3%.

Beginners can get an SR or higher quality item every 10 pulls and SSR items every 60 pulls. This pity system is the same for all banners. Additionally, when they obtain an SSR item from the limited-time banners, the probability of getting a featured item will be 50%.

Pulling on the Regular banner requires using World Silver or Normal Draw Tickets. Similarly, limited-time banners need limited-draw tickets or World Silver. One pull costs 260 World Silver, and 10 costs 2600 on all banners. Players can also use World Gold to pull on limited-time banners.

5) Upgrade your characters

Players can upgrade their character's strength by increasing their in-game level, performing a limit break, and more (Image via Perfect World)

Upgrading is a must in gacha games like One Punch Man World. There are different mechanics beginners can use to boost their heroes’ power level, such as Merit, Potential, and Limitbreak. They can upgrade characters to a specific level with Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 EXP cards, after which they get capped. Increasing the level cap requires Credit, an in-game currency.

Players can increase their characters’ Potential six times, from Tier 1 to 6; every tier strengthens one of their skills. To upgrade their Potential, they must acquire dupes from the in-game gacha system.

Beginners can promote each character’s rank with the Merit feature. Upgrading their rank will increase their Overall stats, such as basic attack, HP, Def, Interrupt Ability, and Basic Composure Reduction. They must submit loot items and use Credit to promote the characters’ ranks.

Moreover, characters can be equipped with Memory and Will chips to boost their Crit Damage, Crit Rate, Attack Bonus, Composure reduction, and other sub-stats.

That concludes our beginner's guide for One Punch Man World. Interested players can also check out our One Punch Man World tier list.