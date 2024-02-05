One Punch Man: Who is the weakest S-Rank hero? Explored

The Hero Association in the One Punch Man series divides and ranks its heroes into four classes, depending on their individual power level and popularity. These distinctions play an important part in determining the status of a Hero. The higher-ranked heroes enjoy better facilities and get more respect from their colleagues as well as society.

That said, the four ranks that categorize and define a Hero in the One Punch Man series are - S-Rank, A-Rank, B-Rank, and C-Rank. Heroes who belong to the S-Rank Class are often considered to possess power equal to a small army.

Although there were 17 S-Rank heroes at the beginning of the story, presently there are only 15 heroes left in the prestigious class after a couple of heroes resigned. As such, fans often wondered who was actually the weakest S-Rank Hero in the series.

Exploring the identity of the weakest S-Rank Hero in One Punch Man

A Hero's rank is perhaps the most important thing about them in the world of One Punch Man. It determines not only their annual income but also their social standing and public opinion about them. According to the official ranking of the heroes, Puri-Puri Prisoner is the lowest ranked hero of the S-Rank Class, making him the weakest hero of the prestigious class.

However, in reality, the weakest S-Rank Hero would technically be King, who currently holds the fifth position in the official rankings. Over the years, his reputation as one of the mightiest heroes only grew, which made him one of the most respected and valued members of the Hero Association.

That said, all of this turned out to be a massive hoax, as King was revealed to be an ordinary citizen with just an incredible amount of luck. Although he hasn't slain any monsters on his own, he acquired the S-Rank Class after taking credit for almost all of Saitama's accomplishments. When he confessed to all of this in front of Saitama, the latter did not seem to mind at all and instead advised him to get strong on his own and live up to his reputation.

However, King's true identity is only known to Saitama, since no one would ever believe him at this point in the story, even if he tried to tell them. As such, it can be concluded that officially, Puri-Puri Prisoner is the weakest S-Rank Hero in the One Punch Man series.

However, being the lowest-ranked hero of the S-Class is still a major achievement, considering that it is the highest and most prestigious class of the Hero Association. Following Silver Fang and Child Emperor's resignation from the Association, there are currently 15 S-Rank Heroes, with Puri-Puri Prisoner holding the 15th rank.

That said, a single Hero belonging to the S-Rank Class is capable of holding their own, sometimes even defeating a disaster-level Demon Mysterious Being. Over the course of the series, Puri-Puri Prisoner has displayed incredible feats of strength in his battles against several powerful enemies.

Despite being the lowest-ranked hero of the S-Class, Puri-Puri Prisoner is physically one of the strongest heroes of the Association. Additionally, the speed he gains from his Angel Dash technique allows him to outrun and overwhelm majority of his opponents.

Lastly, his 'transformation' ability increases his body's muscle mass and further increases his immense strength. He mostly relies on his raw power and close combat abilities in his fights, which alone makes him a force to be reckoned with. As one can see, Puri-Puri Prisoner's ranking is nothing to be scoffed at, since he serves as one of the strongest and most valuable heroes of the Hero Association in the One Punch Man series.

Final thoughts

If one adheres to the official ranking of the Hero Association in One Punch Man, Puri-Puri Prisoner is technically the weakest S-Rank Hero despite possessing immense strength. However, in reality, King is perhaps the weakest Hero in all of the Association, since he is nothing more than an ordinary citizen, and even the lowest-ranked heroes are said to be a bit stronger than the average person.