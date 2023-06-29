Best open-world game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2023

The Steam Summer Sale 2023 has just commenced, and with it you will be able to buy some great games with exciting discounts. There is something to suit the taste of every gamer, as the sale covers almost all the genres known. Open-world games are some of the most sought-after titles in the world, and this time there are a few very appealing deals.

The list of titles in this article is not in any particular order, and you can purchase one or all of them, as they are all equally worth every penny.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Listed below are the best open-world games that you can pick up during the Steam Summer Sale 2023

1) The Eternal Cylinder

Original Price: $24.99

Discounted Price: $12.49 (You get a 50% discount during the Steam Summer Sale)

This open-world game is unlike any you have ever seen. While most new releases feel like copies of other popular ones, this one has a completely different vibe. The art style looks like it has been inspired by a crazy painter. You play in the shoes of a cute creature that wanders around on a colorful planet with unique lifeforms.

The objective of the game can be understood from the name itself. A massive burning cylinder traverses the planet, whittling everything in its path into a pulp. This mobile megastructure is of an unknown origin, and you can only try to resist it in its path. No one has ever been able to fully stop it.

You have to find a way to save yourself and your civilization from this cylinder of eternal destruction. The game has very positive reviews and is definitely worth the purchase during the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

2) Project Zomboid

Original Price: $18.39

Discounted Price: $12.29 (You get a 33% discount during the Steam Summer Sale)

Despite being in Early Access since 2013, Project Zomboid is very popular as of today's date. It has been a decade, and people still love this game very much. The recent 8,000 reviews that it has received on Steam have been "Overwhelmingly Positive." To say that this title is just a zombie survival game would severely undermine its potential.

Project Zomboid is a sandbox, and it is your goal to survive as long as you can. It is an enormous world full of scenarios that could threaten your survival if you happen to find yourself in one. You can enjoy this game by yourself or play it with your friends. It also comes with a four-player split-screen co-op mode.

With endless things to do, Project Zomboid is definitely worth the purchase in the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

3) The Hunter: Call of the Wild

Original Price: $19.99

Discounted Price: $3.99 (You get an 80% discount during the Steam Summer Sale)

As soon as you set foot in the game, you will be greeted by a beautiful and expansive world that is waiting to be explored. It has been six years since its release, but the game is still visually appealing. The people at Expansive Worlds have definitely made the most of the Apex Engine.

Even though it might look like just a hunting game, the vast diversity of ecosystems that it offers makes it very enjoyable. There is a lot of content, and you will never find yourself being bored. You can choose to hunt in the tundra, Spanish vineyards, North American forests, or the Yukon Valley; there is a climate to suit everyone’s mood.

Animals in this game look just as realistic as the landscape, and they behave exactly as you would expect them to do in the wild. Call of the Wild also comes with a great assortment of weapons. Snipers, handguns, bows and arrows, or traditional axes — there is something for everyone’s taste. This game is definitely worth the purchase in the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

4) Craftopia

Original Price: $24.99

Discounted Price: $14.99 (You get a 40% discount during the Steam Summer Sale)

This is a beautiful multiplayer open-world RPG made in Japan. Craftopia combines features and mechanics from many genres. Boss fights, hack and slash, crafting, automations, and many more attributes help create a wonderful experience in it.

This game came to Steam in 2020, and despite a rocky start, it is sitting well in "Positive Reviews" on Steam. The art style is very appealing, and the player character looks a lot like Link from Zelda. There are a lot of interesting mechanics in the title, and the RPG-style combat in a survival game really makes it stand out from the rest of the titles in its class. Craftopia is a must-buy title in the Steam Summer Sale.

5) Dredge

Original Price: $24.99

Discounted Price: $19.99 (You get a 20% discount during the Steam Summer Sale)

Developed by Black Salt Games and published by Team17, Dredge is an open-world fishing adventure. You play as a fisherman whose boat breaks down in a dilapidated seaside town, the residents of which are both secretive and generous.

You can fish off the coast of this town and use the money that you make from selling the fish to fix your ship and pay for new gear, before wandering off into the mysteries of the deep and dark oceans. The gameplay is fairly simple, but nothing less than entertaining. You should definitely consider picking this game up during the Steam Summer Sale.

Poll : 0 votes