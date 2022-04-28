Best outfits to unlock in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood features a ton of fun unlockables throughout its zombie FPS action gameplay. One of the essential parts of its player choice system is the ability to dress every character up in a variety of unique skins.

Despite being a first-person game, skins are a huge part of the reward structure. Teammates want to show off their favorite look or stand out from the crowd as they take their Cleaners up against the Ridden hordes.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer. The outfits in Back 4 Blood offer no gameplay benefits and are judged entirely on aesthetic preference.

What are the best outfits in Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood @back4blood Tunnels of Terror will be coming to Fort Hope on April 12th, 2022. Here's a little sneak peek on what to look forward to! Tunnels of Terror will be coming to Fort Hope on April 12th, 2022. Here's a little sneak peek on what to look forward to! https://t.co/AOrigv2UuK

Some Back 4 Blood skins are wearable by all ten Cleaners, while others are exclusive to one. Most skins have to be unlocked through a variety of gameplay achievements, but a few are available at the start of the game.

3) Holly's ZWAT Outfit

Weapons and tactics (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Holly is the upbeat melee tank of the team, excitedly chasing down Ridden with a spiked bat and a good attitude. Her take on the coveted ZWAT outfit flips her trademark baseball cap forward and decks her out in cool armor. Her unique personality still shines through, as she outfits her gear with a few little enamel pins.

2) Karlee's Punk's Not Dead Outfit

Rock and roll (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Karlee is one of the coolest Cleaners on personality alone. She comes across as a rugged rebel loner, and this stellar outfit doubles the appeal. It features chains, spikes, ripped jeans, and a cool red and black color pattern. Karlee really sticks out with this outfit, and her killer style makes her one of the best-looking Cleaners in the game. The Punk's Not Dead outfit looks great and fits Karlee well.

1) Walker's Total Apocalypse Outfit

Walking the wasteland (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Walker is a taciturn soldier who provides the strong and silent niche on the Cleaner team. The Total Apocalypse outfit turns one group of distinct survivors into a different one, namely wasteland dwellers from Mad Max. Walker pulls off the look best, partially because he already behaves like the eponymous Australian warrior. Walker's Total Apocalypse outfit is bulky, sharp, and excellent. It fundamentally changes the character's silhouette, turning him into a mobile tank with style.

Back 4 Blood features some great skins and excellent character customization options. Players can unlock multiple great outfits and turn their team into fashion icons.

