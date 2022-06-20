Which is the best Oyster Cookie Topping in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Support Cookie has become a hot category in Cookie Run: Kingdom since Cotton shook up the meta with its healing and DMG combo. The hype was at never-before levels when a new Super Epic Support Cookie was revealed, and many rushed to unlock the head of the House of Oyster when she was released last week.

Oyster Cookie has become the subject of debate in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community for its lower-than-expected DMG numbers and lack of healing capability for those who have done the work to unlock the newest Super Epic Cookie.

How to optimize Oyster Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom (June 2022)

Oyster, like its fellow Support Cotton Cookie, is a Summoner Cookie. This means she remains safely at the Rear position and summons soldiers on the battlefield to deal DMG to allies.

Players must consider how this ability fits into their playstyle and roster before choosing their ideal topping build.

It is especially difficult to select a topping build for Oyster given the various buffs on offer in lieu of specific investments that users make on the cookie. For example, if they use a Swift Chocolate build and reduce the cooldown by over 18%, the cookie will be able to summon one extra soldier with every cast of her "Might of House Oyster" ability.

Doing so will lead to a compromise on substats like DMG Resist, CRIT, etc. This reduces the survivability of Oyster, particularly in PvP.

As a Support Cookie who will be playing from the rear, playing from the rear with a lower cooldown is a bigger priority than survivability. For the majority of Cookie Run: Kingdom gamers who will use her in their Summoner Comps, a full Swift Chocolate build is the way to go, given the lower cooldown and the extra solider.

Another build that appears popular for the cookie in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community is a combo of Solid Almonds and Swift Chocolate. Using 3 Solid Almonds, the soldiers that Oyster summons have higher survivability, meaning they can deal more damage and boost Oyster's value as a DPS.

The choice between these two builds essentially boils down to what role Oyster Cookie will play for their team. A Solid Almond combo allows for better performance as a DPS, but if fans want the full benefit of all the buffs for their team, they must start grinding for Swift Chocolate as the lowest possible cooldown is essential then.

As Oyster is a Super Epic Cookie, players will have to grind out Super Epic Skill Powder, a new and fairly scarce resource. Readers are advised to ensure they want to invest in Oyster as the same can also be used on the very highly regarded Super Epic Clotted Cream.

