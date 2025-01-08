The best P90 build in Delta Force is not to be underestimated. Despite being an SMG, the P90 can take out enemies at ranges up to 50 meters with ease. Its long-range performance, along with a fast fire rate, makes it one of the best weapons in the game. However, you won't see many players using the weapon in your games, and that is primarily because of its high recoil and kick.

This makes the gun a little difficult to use. Fortunately, by equipping the right set of attachments, you can mitigate most of its caveats, and build an SMG that can take out enemies quickly and is also easy to use.

Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at the best P90 build in Delta Force to not only help you get more kills but also win your matches.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Best Delta Force P90 build

To curate the best Delta Force P90 build, you must equip the attachments shown below:

Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Barrel: P90 Heavy Assault Long Barrel

P90 Heavy Assault Long Barrel Right Rail: DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo

DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo Left Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Muzzle: Titanium Contest Muzzle Brake

Titanium Contest Muzzle Brake Foregrip: Competition Hand Stop

Competition Hand Stop Stock: P90 Stock Pad

P90 Stock Pad Cheek Pad: Universal Cheek Pad

The loadout code for this Delta Force P90 build is as follows:

P90 Submachine Gun-Warfare-6F5I9HS09B793ILS11ON5

Setting up the best Delta Force P90 build (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

As stated earlier, the problem with the P90 is its high recoil. Hence, the main goal of the best P90 build is to lower it. The aforementioned attachments combine their benefits to lower the kick and recoil of the SMG and also help increase its lethality at range.

To check the differences these attachments have made, it's recommended to head over to the Firing Range and test the loadout.

How do these attachments affect the P90?

If you want to learn how all these attachments individually improve the P90, read below:

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is one of the best optical sights for close-range fights. The optic provides a clear and precise picture of the targets, allowing you to take them out with ease.

is one of the best optical sights for close-range fights. The optic provides a clear and precise picture of the targets, allowing you to take them out with ease. The P90 Heavy Assault Long Barrel significantly increases the damage range and muzzle velocity of the SMG. It also helps lower recoil by improving the control statistics and makes the gun a lot more stable in full-auto mode.

significantly increases the damage range and muzzle velocity of the SMG. It also helps lower recoil by improving the control statistics and makes the gun a lot more stable in full-auto mode. The DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo drastically improves the handling stats as well as the accuracy stats of the weapon. But that's not all. It also allows for a tactical stance, which is a game-changer for close-range encounters.

drastically improves the handling stats as well as the accuracy stats of the weapon. But that's not all. It also allows for a tactical stance, which is a game-changer for close-range encounters. The Ranger Handguard improves the control stats of the weapon, further reducing its recoil.

improves the control stats of the weapon, further reducing its recoil. The Titanium Contest Muzzle Brake has a significant impact on lowering recoil, making the gun almost a laser beam shooting machine. However, it reduces handling attributes. Thankfully, the Foregrip attachment mentioned below helps counter it.

has a significant impact on lowering recoil, making the gun almost a laser beam shooting machine. However, it reduces handling attributes. Thankfully, the Foregrip attachment mentioned below helps counter it. The Competition Hand Stop improves the handling attributes of the gun, mitigating the effects introduced by the Titanium Muzzle Brake. It also makes the SMG a lot more accurate in the game.

improves the handling attributes of the gun, mitigating the effects introduced by the Titanium Muzzle Brake. It also makes the SMG a lot more accurate in the game. The P90 Stock Pad also helps significantly reduce recoil and assists in improving handling stats.

also helps significantly reduce recoil and assists in improving handling stats. Finally, the Universal Cheek Pad has a minimal impact on the recoil but it greatly improves stability, which makes the weapon easier to use in mid-range combat, making it the best P90 build in the shooter.

Best P90 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After completing setting up the best P90 build in Delta Force, it's time to calibrate these attachments for added benefits. Here's what we recommend:

Barrel: Length -10.00 mm

Length -10.00 mm Foregrip: Weight Limit -20.00 g

Weight Limit -20.00 g Stock: Thickness -50.00 mm

Thickness -50.00 mm Cheek Pad: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness -50.00 mm

Exploring the best P90 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The calibrations on the Barrel increase the ADS speed. The Foregrip tweaks also help improve the ADS speed. As for the Stock calibrations, they boost the hip fire aim speed. Finally, the Cheek Pad tweaks also improve the hip fire aim speed and give you additional recoil control. All these calibrations together help you make the most out of the P90.

That covers everything that you need to know to create the best P90 build in Delta Force.

