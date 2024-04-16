Best Piper build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Piper build in Brawl Stars allows players to maximize the potential of the sniper brawler on the battlefield. An Epic rarity brawler, Piper stands out for her unparalleled long-range prowess and devastating attacks. Piper's Gunbrella attack allows her to fire long-ranged bullets from the tip of her parasol. These bullets deal higher damage when traveling long distances.

Additionally, Piper's Super, titled Poppin', allows her to strategically reposition herself by popping grenades at her feet and gracefully leaping away from danger, all while dealing damage to nearby enemies. At the highest level of upgrade, Piper deals 1800 damage per grenade through the use of her Super.

Considering these abilities, this article provides the best Piper build in Brawl Stars in 2024, which involves the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears.

What is the best Piper build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Homemade Recipe

Homemade Recipe Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The cornerstone of the best Piper build in Brawl Stars is undoubtedly the Homemade Recipe Gadget. This powerful tool empowers Piper with a seeking bullet that hones in on the nearest enemy, allowing her to land critical shots with precision.

Furthermore, the added range provided by this gadget ensures that Piper can maintain a safe distance from her adversaries while delivering devastating blows in Brawl Stars matches.

Star Power: Snappy Sniping

Snappy Sniping Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the arsenal of star powers, Snappy Sniping stands out as the optimal choice for the ultimate Piper build in Brawl Stars. With this Star Power equipped, Piper gains the ability to reload 0.4 ammo whenever she hits an enemy with her attack.

This invaluable perk enables Piper to maintain relentless pressure on her opponents, ensuring that she always has ammunition ready to unleash devastating barrages of gunfire.

Gear: Damage and Shield

Damage Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complement the best Piper build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to equip her with Damage and Shield Gears. The Damage Gear is instrumental in boosting Piper's damage output, especially when her health falls below 50%. With a 15% increase in damage, Piper becomes even more lethal, punishing her foes with even greater force.

In contrast, the Shield Gear provides Piper with an additional 900 health in the form of a consumable shield. This extra layer of defense can be a lifesaver in intense skirmishes, allowing Piper to withstand incoming attacks and survive situations that would otherwise spell her demise. This shield gains health at the rate of 90 health per second for 10 seconds to maximize defense when the brawler is at full health.

