EA Sports recently released the guaranteed Serie A Team of the Season pack in Ultimate Team. Thus, it is important to know who the best players available in the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Upgrade are. The Italian top flight has some of the best and most overpowered cards available in the TOTS roster, especially when it comes to the attackers.

While other Team of the Season lineups from leagues like the Premier League and La Liga had amazing items in all areas of the virtual pitch, few can compete with the offensive firepower offered by the Serie A. This is evident in the price of the best players available in the Serie A TOTS Upgrade, with most being more expensive than the cost of the SBC.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best players available in the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Upgrade

With Inter winning the league title comfortably this season, it comes as no surprise that their players dominate the Team of the Season roster in Ultimate Team. They have received multiple exceptional special versions across the pitch, and some of these items are amongst the best players available in the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS upgrade.

Leao is one of the best players available in the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS upgrade (Image via EA Sports)

However, there are several other important inclusions from clubs that spearhead this lineup, especially in attack. Rafael Leao from AC Milan and Paulo Dybala from AS Roma are arguably the two best cards in the entire list. Based on their in-game abilities and price on the transfer market, these are the most desirable cards that are up for grabs via this SBC pack:

Rafael Leao (95): The Portuguese forward from AC Milan has a five-star weak foot, 99 pace, as well as the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle.

The Portuguese forward from AC Milan has a five-star weak foot, 99 pace, as well as the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle. Paulo Dybala (96) : The Argentine maestro has the Finesse Shot+ playStyle as well, along with the coveted combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

: The Argentine maestro has the Finesse Shot+ playStyle as well, along with the coveted combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. Theo Hernandez (97) : The Frenchman is arguably the best left-back in the game now, surpassing his Team of the Year version.

: The Frenchman is arguably the best left-back in the game now, surpassing his Team of the Year version. Lautaro Martinez (97) : As the top goalscorer in Serie A, the striker has received a well-deserved rating boost and now possesses five-star skill moves as well.

: As the top goalscorer in Serie A, the striker has received a well-deserved rating boost and now possesses five-star skill moves as well. Alessandro Bastoni (96): The Inter defender has received a massive boost and now boasts 90 pace with 98 defending. He is definitely one of the best centre-backs in the game now and is one of the best players available in the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Upgrade.

The Inter defender has received a massive boost and now boasts 90 pace with 98 defending. He is definitely one of the best centre-backs in the game now and is one of the best players available in the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Upgrade. Olivier Giroud (96): The former Arsenal and Chelsea attacker has received a five-star skill move boost with this brand-new version. He is also tall and has the Aerial+ PlayStyle, making him a perfect fit for the game's meta.

These are the best players available in the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS upgrade and possess the attributes and PlayStyles required to be overpowered.

