Best polymer abilities and upgrades in Atomic Heart

The polymer abilities you acquire in Atomic Heart significantly alter the gameplay, providing alternative paths that diverge from the norm. These abilities introduce variety and allow you to experiment with different playstyles. Additionally, upgrading these abilities further enhances your experience.

However, you must make strategic decisions since not all abilities are created equal. Some are more advantageous depending on how the AI behaves in the game, which means that you must weigh your options carefully.

Initially, you may be overwhelmed by the absence of certain polymer abilities. While some are easy to obtain, others can be challenging to acquire. Fortunately, this article can assist you in identifying the best abilities to utilize and upgrade for optimal results.

These amazing polymer abilities in Atomic Heart let you overpower enemies

Before jumping into the best ones, knowing how to get the polymer abilities in Atomic Heart is important. You can purchase them from any NORA upgrade station in exchange for neuropolymers. The same currency can be used to upgrade these abilities further to make them more potent. In many ways, these abilities can become your preferred mode of damage as they don't have any ammo that can get depleted.

Mass Telekinesis

In Atomic Heart, you'll often find yourself in situations where you're facing a large group of enemies at once. This is where crowd control abilities like Mass Telekinesis can be a game-changer, allowing you to use the ability on multiple enemies at once. This is the upgraded version of the standard Telekinesis ability, which can be used in combat.

Initially, Mass Telekinesis doesn't deal any direct damage to enemies. However, it can be upgraded to smash enemies to the ground after lifting them into the air. This makes it perfect for controlling crowds of enemies or as a precise option for setting up a follow-up attack.

Shok

While Shok may not be the most powerful polymer ability in Atomic Heart, it is still a valuable asset due to its accessibility. Obtaining this ability costs nothing, and it can be used frequently against the game's primary enemy, robots. Additionally, Shok can trigger certain environmental effects that can be advantageous in certain situations.

To maximize its potential, it's recommended to upgrade the left arm path, which enhances its overall flexibility. This enables players to use it alongside other weapons, providing a diverse set of options in combat.

Polymeric Jet

This is one of the strangest polymer abilities you'll have in your arsenal in Atomic Heart. As a character ability, Polymeric Jet doesn't deal any damage directly. However, it's an extremely useful option as a damage modifier since it amplifies elemental damage.

All you need to do is spray the substance on an enemy and start attacking it. The Polymeric Jet will instantly trigger elemental damage and damage the enemy. You can further improve the damage amplification with the help of upgrades.

There are several other polymer abilities available for you to choose from, such as Frostbite, which can be just as effective as Mass Telekinesis. However, it's important to note that you should prioritize upgrading the abilities that you plan to use frequently in the long run, rather than spreading your upgrades too thin across multiple abilities.

