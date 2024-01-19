The list of best Premier League players in EA FC 24 holds some of the biggest and most popular names in world football. These cards hold a dynamic mix of talents in multiple positions and undoubtedly bring the best out of an EA FC player. The English Premier League's extended partnership with EA FC this season ensured an unparalleled level of authenticity for PL players in the game.

Gamers seem to be pretty happy with the immersive dynamics they are currently getting to experience. As far as the current EA FC 24 meta is concerned, some brilliant items are on the list.

Best Premier League players in EA FC 24: Top 20

Here are the 20 best Premier League players in EA FC 24. The list is sorted in descending order as per their respective overalls.

Name Position Team Overall Erling Haaland ST Manchester City 91 Kevin De Bruyne CM Manchester City 91 Mohamed Salah RW Liverpool 89 Ruben Dias CB Manchester City 89 Rodri CDM Manchester City 89 Virgil Van Dijk CB Liverpool 89 Alisson GK Liverpool 89 Casemiro CDM Manchester United 89 Bruno Fernandes CAM Manchester United 88 Bernardo Silva CM Manchester City 88 Ederson GK Manchester City 88 Martin Odegaard CAM Arsenal 87 Heung Min Son LW Tottenham Hotspurs 87 Bukayo Saka RW Arsenal 86 Sandro Tonali CDM Newcastle United 86 Andrew Robertson LB Liverpool 86 Cristopher Nkunku CF Chelsea 86 Trent Alexander-Arnold RB Liverpool 86 Jack Grealish LW Manchester City 85 Phil Foden LW Manchester City 85

Honorable mentions

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Andre Onana (Manchester United), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), and Declan Rice (Arsenal) barely missed out on the list of Best Premier League players in EA FC 24.

Mohamed Salah is one of the best Premier League Picks in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Following the pattern of the last few years, Premier League's top 20-player list in FC 24 is again dominated by Manchester City, boasting 8 names, followed by Liverpool with 5. Arsenal and Manchester United stand next with 2 each on the list, while Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle share one player each in the Premier League's top 20.

Expand Tweet

Not only in the EPL, but the Norwegian prodigy, Erling Haaland, is undoubtedly the best ST card in the game, sporting a 91 overall with attributes of 88+ in shooting, pace, and physical. Manchester City's star CAM, Kevin De Bruyne, secures the second spot with a massive 91 overall rating. The 32-year-old Belgian boasts a remarkable 94 PAS and a High Attacking Work Rate.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah missed the 90-overall mark, but his trademark Finesse Shot+ playstyle puts him among the top picks of the game's Ultimate Team. Sharing the same 89 overall with the Egyptian winger, Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Rodri, Liverpool's Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk, and Manchester United's Casemiro stand firm in the top 8 of best Premier League players in EA FC 24's list.

The South Korean national captain is the sole Spurs player to feature in the Best Premier League players in EA FC 24 list (Image via EA Sports)

Following the record transfer of English football captain Harry Kane to Bundesliga's Bayern Munich, South Korean winger Heung Min Son, with an 87 overall, is the sole Tottenham player to feature in EPL's Best 20 this season in EA FC 24.

Manchester United's second player on the list of best Premier League players in EA FC 24 is Bruno Fernandes, boasting a good 88 overall. Although the Portuguese CAM hasn't reached his best form yet this season, he remains one of the best midfield picks for FUT players.

Sandro Tonali in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Newcastle's "Baby Pirlo" Sandro Tonali gets a surprise feature in the list with an 86 overall. Meanwhile, Chelsea has its face saved by their new French signing, Christopher Nkunku, who holds an 86 overall and five-star skill moves.

For stacking up a FUT squad with positional experts, the list of best wingers in EA FC 24 will be the one to watch out for.