The PS4 is now entering its 11th year on the market, and what a ride it has been for the second-best-selling PlayStation console. Throughout the years, we have seen some excellent PS4 games. From the end of Nathan Drake's story to a new chapter in Kratos' life, the PlayStation 4 saw it all. However, the PlayStation 5 has now taken over.

Within a few years, there might not be any new games to enjoy on the PlayStation 4. But the console already has an impressive catalog for players to explore. Today, we'll look at the best PS4 games of all time. Let's get into it.

Here are the best PS4 games of all time

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 was an instant hit (Image via Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 came out towards the end of PS4's reign as the latest Sony console. As a sequel, it did everything right and built on the solid foundation laid by RDR. The title has excellent gunplay and is one of the only games that lets you experience the life of an outlaw from the Wild West.

Another thing worth mentioning is RDR2's excellent attention to detail. You can kill someone and watch their body decompose as in-game time passes. There is a lot to love about RDR2; it is easily one of the most visually pleasing PS4 games of all time and is worth a revisit.

2) GTA V

GTA V is one of the most-played PS4 games from the last decade (Image via Rockstar Games)

Before fans began waiting for the release of GTA 6, the community was busy getting lost in the beauty of GTA V. Rockstar's last Grand Theft Auto game is almost as old as the PS4 itself. Despite its age, GTA V is still one of the most played games on the last-gen console, and that will likely remain the case until GTA 6 comes out.

3) God of War (2018)

God of War (2018) saw Kratos struggle to balance godhood and fatherhood (Image via Santa Monica Studio || YouTube/Zanar Aesthetics)

Not many games can match the hype that God of War (2018) got at E3 2017. The Sony Santa Monica title took a completely different direction than its predecessors and gave Kratos the character development he desperately needed. God of War (2018) is easily one of the best PS4 games of all time. Although Ragnarok performed better, it was the 2018 release that paved the way for the new GoW games.

4) Bloodborne

Bloodborne is one of the best PS4 games out there (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/BSD Gaming)

Bloodborne is one of the best PS4 games of all time. This is a fact that bothers a lot of soulslike enthusiasts since the game was never ported to any other platform. People still sing praises about the excellent combat and change of pace that helped Bloodborne distinguish itself from other soulslike titles. The setting was also very different from what one might expect from a FromSoftware game.

Despite being a PlayStation exclusive, Bloodborne has solidified itself as one of the best soulslike games of all time. You should give it a try if you're looking for some solid soulslike action with a unique flavor.

5) Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4 was mesmerising on the PS4 (Image via Naughty Dog || YouTube/SourceSpy91)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End concluded Nathan Drake's story and did it in style, utilizing the full power of the PS4 at its time of release. The game has fun gameplay, beautiful visuals, and an engaging story, which makes it one of the best action-adventure games and, undoubtedly, one of the best PS4 games of all time.

6) The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II was one of the last PS4 games (Image via Naughty Dog || YouTube/Ajin)

The Last of Us Part II drew on everything the PS4 was capable of. A lot of people were skeptical about its release, but the game came out with a bang and completely justified its existence as a sequel. Its gameplay was almost identical to the original title but did just enough to distinguish itself.

The excellent stealth mechanics paired with the need to survive worked better than ever. Moreover, The Last of Us Part II had some of the most satisfying gunplay we've seen in a post-apocalyptic zombie game. After captivating people with its PS4 release, the TLOUS Part II got a remake for Sony's latest console, the PlayStation 5.

7) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/Deadshot PC)

Ghost of Tsushima is set in feudal Japan and does justice to everyone's fantasy of playing a video game as a Samurai. This title has one of the best sword-fighting systems in place, and the addition of stances just makes things so much more fun. Since Ghost of Tsushima is coming to PC soon, now would be a perfect time to go through your PS4 games library and take a trip down memory lane.

8) Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man on the PS4 (Image via Insomniac || YouTube/DkGames)

Marvel's Spider-Man is one of the best superhero games of all time right next to the Batman Arkham franchise. New York is as beautiful as ever and the swinging in this game is one of the best across all Spider-Man titles. Marvel's Spider-Man is easily a generation-defining video game and you should check it out if you have a PS4 on your hands.

9) Horizon Zero Dawn

Both Horizon titles have been visually stunning (Image via Guerrilla || YouTube/DkGames)

Horizon Zero Dawn is a new IP that has now made a place for itself among the best PlayStation exclusives of all time. Despite being a sci-fi game, the world of HZD brims with life and greenery. Horizon Forbidden West is now on PC and people have been praising it along with the original for their stunning visuals. Despite being such a pretty game, HZD performs very well on the PS4 and is well worth a try.

10) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 is still hailed as one of the best PS4 games (Image via CD Projekt Red || YouTube/KadmuS)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is easily one of the best RPG games of all time. It gives a fitting conclusion to the story of Geralt paired with some excellent gameplay and stunning open-world design. Back when this game was released in 2015, it felt like the arrival of true next-gen gaming. Witcher 3's sprawling open-world, satisfying combat, and surprisingly deep RPG systems are still some of the best out there.

The game puts you in the shoes of Geralt and gives you enough tools like magic, potions, and decoctions to help you feel as strong as the Butcher of Blaviken. Almost a decade after its release, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still one of the best PS4 games ever made.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback