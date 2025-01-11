The best PTR-32 build in Delta Force mitigates all the cons of the Assault Rifle's default variant and transforms it into a force to be reckoned with. Right out of the bat, it is one of the most lethal Assault Rifles in the shooter, capable of dealing 34 damage per bullet at ranges up to 40 meters. This makes it a solid pick for mid-range engagements. However, the gun has a few caveats of its own.

For instance, the rate of fire isn't the best. Furthermore, the weapon has high recoil and gun kick, making it difficult for newcomers to use. Fortunately, most of its issues can be mitigated using the right attachments.

Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best PTR-32 build in the game to help you win more gunfights and possibly even matches.

Best Delta Force PTR-32 build

To create the best Delta Force PTR-32 build, you must equip all the attachments listed below:

Barrel: G3 Enhanced Long Barrel Combo

G3 Enhanced Long Barrel Combo Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip: Secret Order Bevel Foregrip

Secret Order Bevel Foregrip Mag Mount: Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist

Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist Magazine: AKM 40-Round Extended Mag

AKM 40-Round Extended Mag Rear Grip: G3 Skeleton Foregrip

G3 Skeleton Foregrip Stock: MRGS Skeleton Stock

MRGS Skeleton Stock Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Right Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Left Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Right Rail: PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo

The loadout code for this Delta Force PTR-32 build is as follows:

PTR-32 Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F5I61C09B793ILS11ON5

Setting up the best Delta Force PTR-32 build (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments combined help get rid of two of the most annoying issues with the weapon — high recoil and low stability. This build drastically reduces the recoil and makes the weapon more stable for mid-range engagements. On top of that, it also increases the damage range by a huge margin. Once you are done with this build, make sure to head over to the Firing Range and give it a shot.

You'll instantly notice the difference between the default variant and the best PTR-32 build.

How do these attachments affect the PTR-32?

To learn more about how each of these attachments affects the best PTR-32 build, read below:

The G3 Enhanced Long Barrel Combo significantly improves damage range as well as the muzzle velocity of the rifle. It also helps with recoil control and stabilizes the aim.

significantly improves damage range as well as the muzzle velocity of the rifle. It also helps with recoil control and stabilizes the aim. The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator helps reduce vertical recoil on the weapon, so you won't have to pull your mouse down as hard to counter it.

helps reduce vertical recoil on the weapon, so you won't have to pull your mouse down as hard to counter it. The Secret Order Bevel Foregrip reduces the horizontal recoil, which is arguably a lot more difficult to control as it tends to be unpredictable.

reduces the horizontal recoil, which is arguably a lot more difficult to control as it tends to be unpredictable. The Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist improves the handling stats of the weapon with no cons and is a must-use for this build.

improves the handling stats of the weapon with no cons and is a must-use for this build. The AKM 40-Round Extended Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 40. Although it may not look like much, it certainly helps when you are fighting several enemies at once.

increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 40. Although it may not look like much, it certainly helps when you are fighting several enemies at once. The G3 Skeleton Foregrip drastically improves the handling stats of the gun. This makes it a lot easier to use in offensive plays.

drastically improves the handling stats of the gun. This makes it a lot easier to use in offensive plays. The MRGS Skeleton Stock improves handling. On top of that, it also stabilizes the aim, allowing you to be more accurate at mid and long-range fights.

improves handling. On top of that, it also stabilizes the aim, allowing you to be more accurate at mid and long-range fights. Optics are preferential but we recommend using the Panoramic Red Dot Sight for the best results. It is clean, precise, and provides a clear view of the targets.

for the best results. It is clean, precise, and provides a clear view of the targets. The Ranger Handguards help with recoil control. In this loadout, we are using two of these for additional control.

help with recoil control. In this loadout, we are using two of these for additional control. Finally, the PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo improves handling as well as accuracy and also allows for tactical stance, which will definitely come in handy for close-quarter combat.

Best PTR-32 build calibration settings in Delta Force

Once you are done setting up the best PTR-32 build, you must immediately calibrate it for further enhancements. Here is what we suggest to get the most out of the weapon:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm Foregrip: Weight Limit +20.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit +20.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm Stock: Stock Pad Placement +4 Slot, Cheek Pad Placement +2 Slot

Exploring the best PTR-32 build calibration settings in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

As stated earlier, these calibrations further enhance the best PTR-32 build. On the Barrel, these calibrations improve muzzle velocity and firing stability. Likewise, the Foregrip tweaks improve stability when moving, and gives you additional control of the weapon. The same goes for the Rear Grip as well. Lastly, the Stock calibrations help with firing stability quite significantly, boosting the aiming stability by a whopping 16% on top of the enhancements that all these attachments already bring.

That covers everything that you need to know about the best PTR-32 build in the game.

