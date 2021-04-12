Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for easy headshots on Android devices

Sensitivity settings in battle royale titles like PUBG Mobile Lite play an important part in deciding a player's gameplay. This is why players must find the best sensitivity configuration as soon as possible.

Headshots are the quickest and most fatal blows that a player can use on an enemy. However, getting headshots requires the best-optimized sensitivity settings, and a lot of practice and grinding.

This article will share the most balanced sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite that will help players get more headshots in the game. Players can take up the following recommendations and tweak things according to their playstyle.

Best sensitivity settings for making easier headshots in PUBG Mobile Lite

Note: Players must be aware that replicating the exact sensitivity settings of other players will not produce any results. It is advised that they use the sensitivity measures mentioned below as a reference and then change them based on their preferences, device, and layout.

Free-look sensitivity

Free Look sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

The sensitivity of this setting applies to "the Eye Button" sensitivity. It enables players to watch their surroundings while running around. This setting should not be high or low, since it does not require maximization or minimization. However, players who prefer to swipe less on the screen can increase the settings from the default level.

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

This sensitivity configuration can cause a shift in the view of the camera as players scope in. The "No Scope" sensitivity also induces movement without scoping in. The following options are available to players:

No Scope: 125-130%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 40-70%

2x Scope: 32-37%

3x Scope: 25-26%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 14-20%

6x Scope: 8-15%

8x Scope: 7-12%

ADS Sensitivity

ADS sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

The ADS or Aim Down Site is responsible for the vertical recoil of weapons when they are scoped in. If this sensitivity is balanced, it will be easier for players to control the recoil and get headshots.

The recommendations are:

No Scope: 120-135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 39-50%

2x Scope: 29-37%

3x Scope: 24-26%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 13-20%

6x Scope: 12-15%

8x Scope: 11-13%

The gyroscope sensitivity configuration is not shared in this article as it is difficult for many players to use the gyroscope. Using the settings mentioned above, players can obtain the best recoil control to make headshots easier in PUBG Mobile Lite.