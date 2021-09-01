Best PUBG Mobile sensitivity for low recoil in 2021

PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest battle royale games in the community, and players need to eliminate opponents to be the last person/team standing. However, it is not easy to eliminate opponents as a lot of factors come into play.

One of the most influential factors is the recoil of guns. The developers have added this feature to the game to make it quite realistic during combat. However, this feature also tends to be notoriously annoying at times as gamers miss the target if not aimed properly.

Apart from getting used to the recoil, players can adjust the sensitivity settings to lower the factor, making it comparatively easier to eliminate opponents. This article will reveal the best sensitivity for low recoil in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Sensitivity settings to reduce recoil in guns

To deal with PUBG Mobile's recoil, players need to adjust three sensitivity in the game. It is essential to adjust all three settings for better results and lower recoil in the game.

1) Camera sensitivity

The first setting gamers should emphasize on is the camera settings in PUBG Mobile. Optimizing the sensitivity of the camera is beneficial as it helps in a quick scan of the area and the periphery. Gamers can enhance their ability to spot enemies by adjusting this setting.

TPP No Scope: 85 - 100%

FPP No Scope: 85 - 100%

Red Dot, Holographic: 40 - 50%

2x Scope: 40 - 45%

3x Scope and Win94 scope: 18 - 22%

4x Scope and VSS scope: 12 - 20%

6x Scope: 10 - 15%

8x Scope: 5 - 12%

2) ADS sensitivity

The next one to optimize in PUBG Mobile is the Aim Down Sight or the ADS settings. This is a feature that gamers experience when they are aiming through the scopes towards enemies.

TPP No scope: 100 - 110%

FPP No scope: 85 - 100%

Red Dot, Holographic, & Aim Assist: 45 - 55%

2x Scope: 30 - 40%

3x Scope and Win94 Scope: 20 - 25%

4x Scope and VSS Scope: 20 - 25%

6x Scope: 12 - 18%

8x Scope: 8 - 12%

3) Gyroscope sensitivity

This is one of the most critical settings in PUBG Mobile. The gyroscope settings help gamers maneuver the sight of action by just adjusting the screen. Players do not have to use their fingers to change their view and, therefore, can concentrate on shooting.

TPP No scope: 300%

FPP No scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, & Aim Assist: 285-300%

2x Scope: 285- 300%

3x Scope and Win94 Scope: 180-220%

4x Scope and VSS Scope: 160-200%

6x Scope: 60 - 70%

8x Scope: 50 - 60%

Gamers should note that these settings differ from person to person and therefore should be adjusted and tried out in the Training Mode before entering the competitive matches.

