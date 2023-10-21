5 best PUBG Mobile tips to play like a pro (October 2023)

Tencent Games' PUBG Mobile, which is continuously changing and forcing players to adapt and advance their skills, evolves with each release. Every player wants to win the prized Chicken Dinner, but to consistently win the classic battles, you need to become proficient in a number of tactics and abilities.

This article will help you stay one step ahead of the opposition and secure victory whether you're a new or seasoned gamer in this battle royale game.

Tips and tricks to play like a pro in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

1) Master your landing

In PUBG Mobile, the significance of a strategic landing cannot be emphasized. Your arrival on the battlefield sets the tone for the rest of the game. Pro gamers methodically examine the plane's flight route, evaluating prospective drop spots with high-quality loot and low beginning competition.

This does not always imply aiming for the center of the map—it is occasionally better to find a position somewhat off the regular path to avoid early encounters. Use your free fall time to explore your landing place and strive to land ahead of others, giving you a good start in preparing for the difficulties ahead.

2) Perfect your looting technique

When it comes to looting, speed is everything in PUBG Mobile. Pro gamers methodically enter buildings, quickly acquiring necessities such as weapons, ammunition, and armor. They are familiar with the architecture of common buildings and have optimized their looting path to reduce time wasted and maximize rewards.

It is critical to organize your inventory, prioritize goods based on their relevance, and set up hotkeys for easy access during stressful situations. Professional players are known for not leaving any loot behind, yet they do so at a measured pace, minimizing unnecessary risks.

Additionally, headphones are required to listen for footsteps, which provide critical information about potential attackers nearby.

3) Smart positioning and map awareness

Survival in PUBG Mobile requires more than simply fragging—it also requires strategic positioning and map awareness. Pro players keep ahead of the diminishing play zone by situating themselves at strategic spots that provide cover and a good view of the surroundings. It is critical to keep an eye on the minimap and estimate the movement of the playzone.

Understanding the terrain and how to exploit it to your advantage is critical; instead of running aimlessly in the open, use shelter and elevation tactically. Monitoring the kill feed also provides useful information about nearby threats, allowing you to plan your actions accordingly.

4) Master the art of combat

Mastering the subtleties of fighting is required to become a PUBG Mobile pro. Pro gamers are skilled with a wide selection of weapons, understanding their distinct attributes, recoil patterns, and optimal ranges. While it is typical to have a favorite loadout, flexibility is essential. Experiment with several weapons to see which one best suits your playstyle.

Shotguns and SMGs excel in close-quarters warfare, while assault rifles are dependable in mid-range battles. Controlling recoil is an art; to maintain accuracy, draw your crosshair down while firing.

It is critical to practice your aiming and reflexes on a regular basis if you want to improve your battle abilities.

5) Team communication and coordination

Effective communication can be the difference between victory and defeat for those who play in squads or duos in PUBG Mobile.

Voice chat or external messaging apps are used by pro players to communicate important information regarding enemy positions, loot, and general strategy. Communication must be clear and succinct, whether you're planning an assault, calling out enemy locations, or coordinating operations.

To simplify communication, provide a series of callouts for distinct locations on the map. A well-coordinated team's synergy provides a significant advantage over individual players, and pro squads capitalize on this advantage by leveraging each member's strengths.

Keep honing your skills, adapt to evolving strategies and updates, and most importantly, enjoy the journey of becoming a PUBG Mobile pro.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.