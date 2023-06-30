The puzzle platformer genre combines the best of both worlds. The brainteasing dilemma of puzzlers and the challenging action of platformers. It is no secret that both genres by themselves are niche. As such, the resulting combination is even more so. Still, this hybrid has resulted in many iconic 2D and 3D games.

Thanks to the ongoing Steam Summer Sale, players can check out many puzzle platformer games available on the digital platform. Fans should not miss out on some exciting discounts on offer.

Superliminal and 4 other great puzzle platformers to buy from Steam Summer Sale

1) Portal 2 (90% off)

Original price: $9.99

Discounted price: $0.99

It would not be a solid puzzle platformer list without including one of the best puzzles ever. As Chell, players return to the Aperture Science Lab for a new series of guinea pig testing. With the original game's antagonist, GLaDOS returning to take the reigns, a newcomer robot, Wheatley, will accompany Chell.

Together the duo must brave the testing facilities using the ingenious Portal Gun that allows linking two surfaces using portals. Expanding upon the fundamentals laid down by the predecessor, this 2011 entry features more extensive areas, more challenging puzzles, and brand-new mechanics bound to blow away newcomers.

In short, Valve's Portal 2 is a success story every sequel should strive to be.

2) Gris (75% off)

Original price: $16.99

Discounted price: $3.74

Players looking for a puzzle platformer more about exploration and narrative than puzzles should check out Gris. This acclaimed release from Nomada Studio wowed players back in 2018. Control the mysterious titular woman who loses her voice and must set out to get it back. This journey takes her to different worlds, from a desert with crumbling ruins to lush forests with cute critters.

The story is not spoon-fed; there is no dialogue, so everything is left to the player's interpretation. The gameplay is linear, with Gris navigating levels using various acquired abilities. These are also paramount for progressing through the puzzles, like creating new paths or using her rock form as weight. Thanks to the hand-drawn 2D visuals, the adventure is beautiful and haunting.

Players intrigued by Nomada's next game, shown at the recent PlayStation Showcase, should not miss this.

3) The Pedestrian (60% off)

Original price: $19.99

Discounted price: $7.99

If Gris centered around the plot, then The Pedestrian is all about puzzles. This 2020 side-scroller from developer Skookum Arts turned heads thanks to its unique aesthetic. Players control a stick figure on 2D backgrounds located in 3D space. This can range from notebook pages lying on a desk to street signs. This novel idea is more than just a gimmick.

Running through the 2D exits, scrolls to another 3D foreground. Players must solve various puzzles under this scenario to progress, like hopping platforms, hitting switches, etc. Furthermore, objects in the 3D space can be manipulated as well. This allows for creative problem-solving, like connecting two panels to allow the figure to pass through.

Few games like The Pedestrian are on the market, making this a must-buy.

4) Teslagrad Remastered (50% off)

Original price: $9.99

Discounted price: $4.99

The cult-classic puzzle platformer Teslagrad returns with a new coat of paint. Created by Rain Games, this enhanced version brings the 2013 side-scroller game to modern platforms. Play as a young boy who gains the power of magnetism from an ancient tower in Teslagrad. Aiming to save the world from a tyrannical king, the boy must use his powers to defeat him.

To do this, he must first escape the tower. The gameplay consists of navigating levels using electromagnetic powers. These can be used for simple tasks like opening barriers. Or even more genius implementations, like flying vertically, thanks to the repulsive properties of the same colored poles.

Even at 50% off, this is a cheap deal for fans itching for puzzle platformer action.

5) Superliminal (50% off)

Original price: $19.99

Discounted price: $9.99

Perhaps the most bizarre game on this list, Superliminal, will draw many comparisons to Portal. This is also a first-person puzzle platformer, but one deeply rooted in perspective matters. Taking place in a dream sequence thanks to the SomnaSculpt therapy device, the protagonist must solve a series of challenges.

These utilize forced perspective and optical illusions to progress. For example, holding a toy block close to the camera will cause it to become more prominent. On the other hand, having it further away causes it to shrink. This concept makes for some truly genius puzzles that are a joy to explore and solve.

