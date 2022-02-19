Best PvP factions for Total War: Warhammer 3

Total War: Warhammer 3 is an exciting new turn-based strategy and real-time tactics game that was released on February 17 by Creative Assembly. And with any new game as exciting as this one, players are looking to dive into some Player versus Player combat. Of course, no matter which faction players choose, they can succeed, but a few stand above the others in terms of ease of use and powers.

Players who are new to Total War: Warhammer 3 may want to start with the basics

For players new to turn-based strategy games, or even just the Warhammer series in general, starting with a faction that is easier to use seems like the most logical choice. The good thing is that in Total War: Warhammer 3, just because a faction is straightforward or easier to use does not mean that it is weak. In fact, one of the easiest to use factions is also one of the most powerful.

Players can use the Khorne armies to dominate their foes with crushing melee blows

Utilizing Khorne in Total War: Warhammer 3 will break foes using powerful melee attacks (Image via Creative Assembly)

Players looking to destroy their enemies and batter them with devastating melee blows should check out Khorne and his forces. Khorne has powerful starting units and heroes, which are quite easy to use. Though none of Khorne's troops are capable of using a ranged attack, the melee forces are strong enough to overwhelm most foes once in range.

For those looking to dominate with deception and manipulation, Tzeentch is the top choice

Powerful deceptive magics will destroy the enemy with Tzeentch in Total War: Warhammer 3 (Image via Creative Assembly)

Players who swear their alliegiance to Tzeentch, the Chaos God of Manipulation, will find great success with the God's cunning tactics. Able to manipulate the levels of magic on the battlefield while attacking safely from afar with ranged magic, there are not many that can stand up to the power of Tzeentch. And to top it all off, they can also teleport instantly to anywhere on the map to flank unprepared enemies.

Ultimately, players should choose who they are comfortable with using

No matter who players choose, practice will always make perfect (Image via Creative Assembly)

While the factions above are certainly powerhouses in their own right, players will perform best using the faction that stands out the most to them. Of course, they may fall in love with these factions, but it is always best for players to play what they are most comfortable with. When push comes to shove, having a reliable army at their disposal will be the ultimate counter to any attack against them.

Edited by Atul S