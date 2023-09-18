3 best reasons to get EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 is the more expensive option between the two available versions, and the additional cost is quite significant. However, it also comes with plenty of extra benefits that allow any buyer to get a headstart over their rivals. It's available for PC and console players, with those on old-gen consoles also having that option.

Ordinarily, the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99, depending on your region and platform of choice. In some cases, like if you buy on Steam, the actual cost could be lesser due to regional pricing. You'll also get a 10% discount if you're an EA Play member or have a previous FIFA release in your account. While the extra amount might seem too much, there are three great reasons for you to invest in it.

Longer Early Access, Untradeable TOTW1 pack, and more reasons to buy EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition

1) Longer Early Access

Over the last few years, the Ultimate Edition has been offering early access to all players. This period opens an exclusive window for the players to jump in early, and it includes every available game mode. In the case of manager mode, the extra days might not matter. However, it's a definite advantage if you're serious about the Ultimate Team mode.

Typically, the early access period for older releases has been three days. With EA FC 24, EA Sports has decided to extend it to seven days. One week could be a huge difference if you're passionate about Ultimate Team.

Moreover, there's a Nike MadReady promo as well, which will only be available during the early access period. You could also grind the different game modes like Squad Battles Division Rivals and even participate in one extra week of FUT Champions.

2) Ultimate Team points

In Ultimate Team, there are two different currencies - UT 24 coins and FC points. The latter is the premium version, which can only be bought from the store. There's no possible way to earn them by playing, irrespective of effort. Ultimate Edition will provide you with 4,600 points, which is a significant amount, especially at the start of a new season.

You could use these FC points to open plenty of packs in EA FC 24, and the cards can then be sold for more UT coins. Alternatively, you can use them in the online draft to earn more packs, including some truly special ones. If you want to buy the 4,600 points separately, it will cost much more. If you're passionate about Ultimate Team, the 4,600 FC points will help immensely in EA FC 24.

3) Additional bonuses

The Ultimate Team Edition also comes with plenty of extra offerings that aren't available elsewhere. For example, you'll get an Untradeable TOTW1 pack, which can potentially provide great cards. Rumors have emerged that EA Sports has buffed the TOTW promo, and there won't be any card rated below 80. If you're lucky enough, you could end up with a high-overall card without any additional costs.

Those who bought EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition on or before August 22 will also get a special UCL/UWCL Hero item when the promo appears in November. The minimum overall of those special cards is 86, and most of them have great stats. Moreover, there will be no guaranteed way to earn them from packs, and buying from the Ultimate Team 24 market could be an expensive affair.

There are smaller benefits like access to the Nike MadReady promo and an item from there on loan. At the start of a new campaign, such minor gifts can be beneficial.

The Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 might not entice those who enjoy the Career Mode. Most of the additional benefits, including the added advantage of playing a week extra, adhere almost entirely to the Ultimate Team mode. That said, they certainly justify the additional cost to a large extent.