The best Recon class tier list for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20 can help you choose the correct team composition and build effective strategies. A Recon legend is crucial as they can scout the nearby areas and provide the squad with the necessary information for map control, zone rotations, and initiating gunfights. However, some are more useful on this map than the others in the category.

Olympus is comparatively more linear than other maps because of its city-scape structure and lack of natural open grounds. This makes some aggressive playstyles possible on maps like World’s Edge, which are tricky to execute without properly clearing corners. Moreover, teams must isolate their fights to avoid being pushed by another enemy team.

This article will highlight the best recon class list for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20.

Apex Legends Season 20: Best Recon character to use in Olympus

Here's a tier list for the best Recon legends you can pick for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20 and score some flawless wins:

S tier

Bloodhound

Bloodhound for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via EA)

Bloodhound’s scan can go through most map terrain and detect any enemy as long as they are in the effective range. Their ultimate ability is also a great way to chase teams down or clear out from a position in risky situations. It grants the player with a high amount of mobility and can be used in gunfights as well. You can see the entire map in monochrome, while enemies are highlighted in red.

This makes Bloodhound the best Recon on Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20.

A tier

Vantage

Vantage in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via EA)

Vantage has a signature ability that helps her be agile and take the higher ground in some scenarios. Her ultimate ability is a high-power sniper rifle that can deal a chunk of damage and make enemies vulnerable to incoming damage. Her passive ability lets you check the number of members in the team alongside their shield-level information.

Vantage can be used long-range to snipe down opposing squads and interfere in gunfights from a safe distance to rake in points.

Seer

Seer for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via EA)

Seer’s abilities are ideal for aggressive strategies since his passive can detect enemies while moving. His signature ability can mark a fight's initiation while stunning enemies for a short period. His ultimate ability can be used to get a massive advantage in a fight as it detects all enemies in the effective area.

This can help you clean up one enemy squad at a time, but its only drawback is that it can notify other teams about your position.

B tier

Crypto

Crypto for Olympus in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via EA)

Crypto can use his drone to quickly look for targets around the team and scan out banners for quick squad information. The only problem is that you are completely vulnerable to enemy attacks while you control the drone. However, you can easily retrieve banners and revive your teammates with the same ability.

You can also use his ultimate to remove a part of the enemy’s shields and slow their movement to make them easy targets. Moreover, it can force other teams to fight for map control or simply farm damage points.

