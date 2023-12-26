Best Ruan Mei teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 8

After obtaining Ruan Mei during the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.6, players may be wondering about the best teams for the character to clear the Simulated Universe World 8 easily. The Simulated Universe World 8 is an end-game activity that is difficult to complete without a good team composition and significant investment.

This article lists the best Ruan Mei teams to challenge the Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

What are the best Ruan Mei teams for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

Kafka + Guinaifen + Ruan Mei + Gepard

A team featuring Kafka, Guinaifen, Ruan Mei, and Gepard in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Guinaifen (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Ruan Mei (Buffer)

(Buffer) Gepard (Tank)

In this Ruan Mei team composition in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, Kafka is the primary DPS unit that can deal colossal damage to multiple enemies simultaneously. Guinaifen can boost the former’s damage by inflicting DoTs (Damage over Time) on her opponents.

Ruan Mei can provide buffs to increase her allies' SPD stat, allowing them to take more action in a single turn. Meanwhile, Gepard can use his ultimate to provide shields to all team members and ensure their survival.

Topaz & Numby + Clara + Ruan Mei + Lynx

A team featuring Topaz & Numby, Clara, Ruan Mei, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Clara (Sub DPS/tank)

(Sub DPS/tank) Ruan Mei (Buffer)

(Buffer) Lynx (Healer)

This Ruan Mei team composition features Topaz & Numby as the main DPS character. The unit can deal a lot of damage through her follow-up attacks with the help of her pet trotter. Meanwhile, Clara can taunt opponents by activating her ultimate. Whenever an ally is hit by an enemy, she unleashes counter-attacks.

Ruan Mei can buff all allies' damage and Weakness Break efficiency, allowing them to deal additional damage to their opposition. Lynx, on the other hand, can watch over her team members and provide healing to ensure they survive the battle.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Ruan Mei + Pela + Luocha

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Ruan Mei, Pela, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Buffer)

(Buffer) Pela (Debuffer)

(Debuffer) Luocha (Healer)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is the main DPS unit of this Ruan Mei team composition in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. He is one of the best DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 and can simultaneously deal damage to adjacent enemies as he is a follower of the Path of Destruction.

Ruan Mei can increase all allies' All-Type RES PEN, allowing them to deal more damage. She can also grant buffs to allies that increase the duration of the Weakness Break whenever they attack an opponent. Luocha, on the other hand, can ensure the survival of all allies by healing them when needed.