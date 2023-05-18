5 best Rupee farming locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is finally here, and with it has come a wave of fans both old and new ready to explore the overhauled world of Hyrule. However, much like in the world we find ourselves in now, money talks. There are tons of shops that Link can visit across Hyrule, each with their fair share of valuable wares.

Especially true in the early hours of any player's new save file, the grind for Rupees, the currency used in Hyrule, can be incredibly tedious. With the only way weaker gamers can safely gather these currencies being by selling weak monster parts, many may wonder if there is an easier way to quickly amass their riches.

Thankfully, with The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom having such a wide, open world, there are bound to be some methods for players to get rich quickly. However, finding the right one for the right player can be a bit complicated. So what are the best ways to farm for Rupees in the newest installment of the Zelda franchise?

Best ways to farm Rupees in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Helping Addison

One of the many colorful characters that players can meet as they travel across Hyrule is Addison. This hardworking employee can be first found right outside of Hyrule Castle with quite the predicament. He is too scared to let the sign of his company president fall. Helping him by using Link's new powers will give players an easy 20 Rupees as well as some food and items they can sell.

Though not as easy as some may like, this can be a great way to farm for currency in the early-game. This is also an easy way to come across some great meals that can help Link traverse some harsh weather conditions before he has the armor to do so.

2) Ore farming

A much faster but more involved way that players can grind for Rupees in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is by mining ores from the various deposits that can be found around the map. Even the common ores sell for Rupees, so players should make sure to collect their fill whenever they have a chance to do so.

Not only does farming ores makes acquiring Rupees in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom much easier, it can also come in handy later. Some sets of armor can be upgraded through the use of these ores, so always make sure to keep a few on hand just in case.

3) Dondons

A new species introduced in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Dondons are already being used to generate tons of Rupees thanks to their ability to convert Luminous Ore into multiple valuable gemstones. Players can find these creatures in Bronas Forest located in the south east region of the map.

Players can drop their Luminous Ore in front of these creatures and they will eat it. Coming back later will result in these creatures dropping tons of rare gems. As such, they can make a huge profit from just feeding their spare ore to these creatures and selling the resulting gems.

4) Clone Glitching

Players have already found a way to maximize the amount of Rupees they can carry in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom by using this simple duplication glitch involving gems and bows. Using the shared video posted above, they can perfect the timing of this duplication glitch to easily max out their grinding potential.

However, for farming methods that involve exploits like this one, they can easily be patched out at a later date. This means the use of this method may not always be available. As such, players should turn their attention to more consistent farming routes if they want to grind for more Rupees in the future.

5) Cooking and selling rare meals

There are many different ingredients that players can find and collect in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Each has its own set of stats that it gives when it is consumed, as well as a value tied to its rarity. Through collecting the more rare ingredients and cooking them together, players can easily make a profit by selling their meals and elixirs.

The only downside to using this method is that it takes these valuable ingredients away from the player if a situation were to arise where a meal using said ingredients would come in handy. For the veteran who does not succumb to many injuries, this is a great way to clear out one's inventory and make a profit at the same time.

