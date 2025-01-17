The best S12K build in Delta Force is a force to be reckoned with in close-range combat. It is a semi-automatic Shotgun capable of firing at 300 RPM. What makes the S12K truly lethal is that, unlike other Shotguns, it is Mag-Fed, meaning that the rounds are shot directly from a magazine. This makes it easier to use since players can quickly change the mag when they have to reload and get back into the fight instantly.

For instance, with other Shotguns in the game, players would have to manually put in each round before shooting. This is, however, not the case with the S12K thanks to the Mag-Fed mechanism. This feature alone makes it a solid pick for players looking to get close to their targets and take them out in their hiding holes.

In this guide, we will take a look at the best S12K build in Delta Force so that you can win your gunfights with ease and become an unstoppable force in close-range combat.

Best Delta Force S12K build

To create the best Delta Force S12K build, we suggest using all the attachments listed below:

Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Upper Rail: Hornet Handguard

Hornet Handguard Right Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Barrel: S12K Practical Short Barrel Combo

S12K Practical Short Barrel Combo Left Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Rail: DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo

DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo Foregrip: Competition Handstop

Competition Handstop Mag: S12K 24-Round Extended Drum Mag

S12K 24-Round Extended Drum Mag Grip Mount: Balanced Grip Base

Balanced Grip Base Rear Grip: AK Heavy Tower Grip

AK Heavy Tower Grip Stock: AK Bolt Cover

Setting up the best Delta Force S12K build (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These attachments significantly improve the weapon's accuracy at close ranges. It also lowers the recoil, which can be substantial when spamming the fire button too quickly. Make sure to try the best S12K build in the Firing Range before you head into a match. It will be hard to miss the improvements over the default variant of the gun.

How do these attachments affect the S12K?

To learn more about how each of these attachments helps improve the S12K, read below:

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is ideal for close ranges. It is minimal, precise, and provides you with a clear picture of your targets at close ranges. That said, you can also skip using an optic since this build is meant to be used in point-blank scenarios, which is where hip fire will reign supreme.

is ideal for close ranges. It is minimal, precise, and provides you with a clear picture of your targets at close ranges. That said, you can also skip using an optic since this build is meant to be used in point-blank scenarios, which is where hip fire will reign supreme. The Hornet Handguard improves close-range accuracy. This is a must-have attachment for this build.

improves close-range accuracy. This is a must-have attachment for this build. The DD Python Handguard improves the handling attributes of the weapon, allowing you to play aggressively.

improves the handling attributes of the weapon, allowing you to play aggressively. The S12K Practical Short Barrel Combo helps a lot in reducing recoil. It also improves your handling and accuracy stats.

helps a lot in reducing recoil. It also improves your handling and accuracy stats. The DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo when activated, provides a massive boost to the weapon's handling and accuracy. It also allows for a tactical stance, which is quite powerful at close ranges.

when activated, provides a massive boost to the weapon's handling and accuracy. It also allows for a tactical stance, which is quite powerful at close ranges. The Competition Handstop drastically increases the handling capabilities and improves the weapon's accuracy at close ranges.

drastically increases the handling capabilities and improves the weapon's accuracy at close ranges. The S12K 24-Round Extended Drum Mag is a must-have for the best S12K build. The mag attachment increases the magazine size from a measly 5 to a whopping 24. This enables you to easily take on multiple targets, eliminating the need to reload after taking out each target.

is a must-have for the best S12K build. The mag attachment increases the magazine size from a measly 5 to a whopping 24. This enables you to easily take on multiple targets, eliminating the need to reload after taking out each target. The Balanced Grip Base improves every major stat a little bit. It helps with control, handling, stability, and accuracy.

improves every major stat a little bit. It helps with control, handling, stability, and accuracy. The AK Heavy Tower Grip also has multiple advantages, improving control, handling, stability, and accuracy.

also has multiple advantages, improving control, handling, stability, and accuracy. The AK Bolt Cover drastically improves the handling attributes of the gun, making it much easier to use at close ranges. It also helps in improving accuracy.

Best S12K build calibration settings in Delta Force

After creating the best S12K build in Delta Force, you must calibrate some of the attachments to get the most out of the Shotgun. Here are the changes we suggest making:

Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness -50.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness -50.00 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness -20.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness -20.00 mm Foregrip: Thickness -20.00 mm, Weight Limit -20.00 g

Thickness -20.00 mm, Weight Limit -20.00 g Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm

Exploring the best S12K build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These calibrations further enhance the weapon. The Stock calibration helps boost the hip fire aim speed and improves recoil control. Likewise, the Rear Grip tweaks also help improve hip fire aim speed and reduce recoil. The Foregrip tweaks boost the aim-down sight speed and your movement speed when aiming down the sights. Lastly, the Barrel calibrations improve the muzzle velocity and firing stability of the best S12K build.

That covers everything you need to know about creating the best S12K build in the game.

