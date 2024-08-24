Best Saber build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Equipment, Emblems, and more

A lot of players have been looking for the best Saber build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Saber is a top-tier Assassin who, in search of perfection, once entered Laboratory 1718 and performed an experiment on himself. However, things went wrong, and it turned Saber into a killing machine while erasing all his memories.

This caused him to lose his calm as he destroyed the lab and since then, has been wandering to find his memories. The killing machine is one of the simplest and high damage-dealing assassins to use.

Saber is one of those heroes that are often banned in the hero-selection phase of the higher-ranking games. This article tries to find the best build for Saber in Mobile Legends Bang Bang to help the reader put the hero to optimal use.

Best Saber build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Battle Spell

Since Saber is mostly used as a Jungler, using Retribution is the best choice for this unit. This Battle Spell is a great option to slow down retreating enemies. It often helps the players steal Turtle or Lord for their team as well.

Retribution: It helps to deal 520 (+80* Hero Level) True Damage to the target creep, minion, or jungle monsters.

Best Saber build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Equipment build

Since Saber relies a lot on his physical attack and physical damage-dealing abilities, you must find the best Equipment to enhance this aspect of his gameplay and get the most out of it.

Use this Equipment for the best Saber build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

You can go for a more conventional build with Flame Hunter's Warrior Boots (for movement speed and physical defense), Sky Piercer (best Equipment for finishers), Blade of the Heptaseas (for extra physical attack and HP), Hunter Strike (for physical attack and cooldown reduction), Blade of Despair (for extra physical attack and movement speed), and Rosegold Meteor (for extra physical attack, magical defense, and lifesteal).

That said, you can also try an experimental build with Ice Hunter's Tough Boots (for Ice Retribution), Sky Piercer, War Axe (continuous damage burst), Demon Hunter Sword, Malefic Roar (for physical attack), Blade of Despair, and Blade of Heptaseas for his best build.

Best Saber build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Best set of Emblems

Finding the right Emblem set is also crucial for the best Saber build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

The best Emblem set for Saber in MLBB can be prepared using Rupture (for adaptive penetration), Master Assassin (to increase damage to line heroes), and Lethal Ignition (for extra damage on multiple hits). You can also use Weapon Master (for extra attack) instead of Master Assassin.

This is an optimal custom Assassin Emblem set for the best Saber build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

That said, do note that you must become a master ambusher to get the most out of this Emblem set for the best Saber build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Best skill combination for Saber build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Saber uses his passive to reduce the enemy's physical defense. This power can be stacked up to five times, helping the hero get an advantage over his foes.

He uses his first skill to send some blades to orbit around him and deal physical damage to the enemies upon contact. However, Saber can also send these blades toward his enemies by tapping the basic attack as long as the first skill is active, dealing more physical damage.

Saber uses his second skill to dash toward the target direction, dealing physical damage to enemies on his path while enhancing his basic attack. The enhanced basic attack then deals extra physical damage while slowing the target for a second.

Finally, he uses his ultimate skill to charge toward the enemy hero and knock them airborne for 1.2 seconds while attacking them three times. This is one of the scariest ultimate skills in the game.

You must learn the best way to combine these skills while attacking the enemy using the best Saber build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. you can start off the move by using the first skill, and then close the gap with your target using the second skill. Finally use the ultimate skill to eliminate the enemy.

Do note that despite being one of the easiest and deadliest Assassins to master, Saber has a bad reputation for not being able to attack the intended heroes. Therefore, you should use the Hero Lock Mode, or aim properly.

