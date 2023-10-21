Best skills to unlock early in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 boasts many action-packed scenarios that both protagonists, Peter and Miles, will find themselves in. Thankfully, both have access to various skills to help them make the most of the situation. These range from traversal skills that help players get around more effectively to those that spice up combat in various ways.

With that said, here are some of the best skills to pick early to make Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a fun experience for players.

Best early skills to get in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The first thing to note is that skills fall under three categories: Shared, Peter, and Miles. The former can be used by both heroes, while others are exclusive to one of them.

Web Whip

Deal with ranged foes from afar (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is primarily centered around melee action as the iconic heroes swing around, laying the beatdown on foes. However, thugs with firearms are not an uncommon sight. Since they can attack Miles and Peter both from a distance, it can get annoying to deal with them.

Thankfully, the Web Whip is here to help. Use Triangle and then R1 to execute it. It is a Shared skill that allows Spider-Man to attach a web to the attacker's firearms to disarm them. This is followed up by smacking the foe with said weapon. This can help players pick out threats in a crowded fight.

Venom Jump

Pick out threats with ease (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This skill is only available for Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It allows him to launch into the air and grab an enemy towards him. This is followed by applying Venom Stun to them. A stunned foe means one threat is out of the game, allowing players to thin out the crowd further. The input combo to perform this is the L1 plus X button.

Combo Resupply

Keep the combos flowing (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This is a more unorthodox skill but still a must-have. It is a Shared skill, so Peter and Miles can use it. It seamlessly weaves into the core gameplay by factoring into the combat flow. Achieving a combo of four hits will have a chance of granting Spider-Man a free gadget to use.

Gadgets in the game are tools that can help turn the tide of battle. Obtaining a consumable for free can help keep the combat flow smoother and may even help players get the upper hand. They can be especially useful against bosses and other powerful enemies.

Perfect Dodge Recharge

Insomniac Games has incorporated many ways to ensure players can stay on the move (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Evasion is a key part of combat in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. In fact, players will often find themselves dodging enemy melee strikes or projectile attacks. As such, nailing down dodging is a skill players should perfect as soon as possible. Performing Perfect Dodges is satisfying and helps take down foes faster.

With the Perfect Dodge Recharge skill, players will partially recharge their abilities on performing a Perfect Dodge. Since both Miles and Peter can use them, this can have excellent synergy with many other skills, allowing players to use them more frequently

Spider Rush

Crowd control can help turn the tide (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This is a skill unique to Peter Parker. It utilizes his Iron Spider Arms, which is one of the best powers in the game. The Spider Rush skill allows Peter to propel forward, damaging any enemies in his path. This is great for not just aggressively laying down the low on foes but also creating space to get away from attacks.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available exclusively on the PS5 console.