In Delta Force, the SKS is a semi-automatic Marksman Rifle that excels in mid to long-range engagements. Despite having a high fire rate of 510 rpm, the weapon has low recoil and good stability. It has a damage output of 27 and a bullet capacity of 10 Mag, which is enough if used adroitly. Players can unlock the SKS by reaching Warfare level 36, at which point they can also access various attachments to tune the gun.
This article explores the best SKS build in Delta Force.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.
Best attachments for SKS in Delta Force
With the best attachments in the game, players can easily enhance the weapon's performance and tune it completely to unleash the maximum power in the battleground. To get the best performance from the SKS in Delta Force, make sure to use the following attachments:
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: PBS Russian Suppressor
- Barrel: SKS Instant Ultra-Long Bar
- Left Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo
- Right Rail: KC Hound Handguard
- Upper Rail: KC Hound Handguard
- Optic: XCOG Assault 3.5x Scope
- Stock: 416 Stable Stock
- Rear Grip: AK Heavy Tower Grip
- Handguard: SKS Advanced Handguard
- Grip Mount: Stable Grip Base
- Mag: AK762 30-Round Woode
- Mag Mount: Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist (Black)
- Foregrip: X25U Angled Combat Grip
- Rail Bipod: Practical Bipod
How do these attachments affect the weapon?
If you want to know how these attachments affect the weapon, make sure to read below:
- The PBS Russian Suppressor improves the overall control of the weapon. It also improves the Horizontal Firing Camera Stability and offers Weak Gunshot Suppression, making the weapon easier to use.
- The SKS Instant Ultra-Long Bar drastically improves the firing range and muzzle velocity of the weapon. Additionally, it affects the stability and enhances the control of the weapon.
- The PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo is a popular choice among players. It improves the handling and accuracy of the weapon and also allows players to hold a tactical stance. Moreover, it improves the ADS and hip-fire speeds of the weapon, making it easier to handle in a fight.
- The KC Hound Handguard significantly improves the stability of the weapon.
- The XCOG Assault 3.5x Scope improves the optical zoom, which helps players target enemies at long distances.
- The 416 Stable Stock improves the control and stability of the weapon during a fight.
- The AK Heavy Tower Grip is a versatile attachment that improves control, stability, and accuracy. It pairs well with the Grip Mount for further control enhancement.
- The SKS Advanced Handguard is specifically designed for the said weapon, which improves the gun’s overall handling while reducing the recoil.
- The Stable Grip Base improves the gun’s stability and control. However, it has one drawback of impacting the handling of the weapon.
- The AK762 30-Round Woode increases the weapon's magazine capacity from 10 to 30, which reduces the need for frequent reloading and allows the player to focus more on a fight.
- While the Stable Grip Base affects the handling of the weapon, Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist for the gun improves that and makes the weapon more balanced for the players.
- The X25U Angled Combat Grip improves the control and accuracy of the weapon while reducing the horizontal recoil. It ensures the accuracy of the weapon, making it more effective while connecting a shot.
- Finally, the Practical Bipod enhances the stability and control of the weapon for improved accuracy on the battleground.
Best SKS build calibration settings in Delta Force
Once you have equipped your attachments, make sure to calibrate them to further improve their performance and get the best possible result for your weapon. Here are the calibration settings:
- Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm
- Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Thickness: Default
- Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Placement +3 Slot
