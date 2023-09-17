10 best spaceship weapons and how to get them in Starfield

Starfield has massive ships to pilot across the inky blackness of space. With an in-depth ship customization system to tinker around with, players can modify their ships as they desire. From cosmetic design to various parts, like cargo, engine, and more, there are many ways to go about it. Weapons, in particular, are a big part of the build as they help defend against threats like hostile ships.

With that said, let's take a look at some of the best weapons players can use for their ships in Bethesda's latest ambitious RPG.

10 best ship weapons to obtain in Starfield

1) CE-19 Missile Launcher

Hull Damage: 77

77 Shield Damage: 77

77 Crew: 0.5

0.5 Reactor Class: A

A Fire Rate: 1

1 Range: 4,000

Starting with one of the best options in the game, the CE-19 Missile Launcher packs a hell of a punch. It is slow to fire, yes, but it deals massive damage to the opponent's Hull and Shields. This will help players who know how to use it to easily tear apart foes using missiles. Players can buy it from star systems like Sol, Narion, Valo, and Volii and must have the Starship Design skill rank at 3.

2) Scorch-P 60MW Pulse Laser

Hull Damage: 10

10 Shield Damage: 32

32 Crew: 0.5

0.5 Reactor Class: B

B Fire Rate: 2.5

2.5 Range: 1,250

This one is a laser-type weapon. It may do a measly 10 Hull damage, but it is not really meant to do that. Instead, it is great for chewing through shields at a respectable 32 damage. With a decent fire rate, this will help in easily taking down many ships. Players need the Starship Design skill at rank 1 and can be bought from many vendors on star systems like Sol, Porrima, Valo, and Volii.

3) Vanguard Obliterator Auto-Projector

Hull Damage: 11

11 Shield Damage: 11

11 Crew: 0.5

0.5 Reactor Class: A

A Fire Rate: 6.5

6.5 Range: 3,000

With an impressive fire rate of 6.5, the Vanguard Obliterator Auto-Projector is one of the best weapons in Starfield, despite relatively low stats for Hull and Shield damage. Players must join the Vanguard faction to get this on the planet Akila.

Planet Akila is home to the sprawling Akila City. (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

4) Disrupter 3330 Helion Beam

Hull Damage: 30

30 Shield Damage: 30

30 Crew: 0.5

0.5 Reactor Class: B

B Fire Rate: 2.5

2.5 Range: 3,500

The Disrupter 3330 Helion Beam is a particle beam cannon in Starfield. It has decent damage of 30 for Hull and Shields each and the range is one of the better among Starfield ship weapons too. Buy it from shops across star systems like Sol, Alpha Centauri, and Wolf.

5) Atlatl 270B Missile Launcher

Hull Damage: 68

68 Shield Damage: 68

68 Crew: 0.5

0.5 Reactor Class: B

B Fire Rate: 1

1 Range: 4,000

Atlatl 270B is another missile-type weapon in Starfield. While it may not boast the higher damage of the CE-19, it is a great alternative with an equally long range. It can be upgraded to the Atlatl 270C variant with a C-class reactor. Purchasable from vendors across Valo, Volii, Sol, Alpha Centauri, and other star systems.

6) KE-42 Cannon Turret

Hull Damage: 31

31 Shield Damage: 9

9 Crew: 0.5

0.5 Reactor Class: B

B Fire Rate: 2.5

2.5 Range: 1,250

The KE-42 Cannon Turret is a cannon that can be attached to ships. It does surprisingly good Hull damage at 31. Do note that it needs the Starship Design skill at rank 3 to be used. Buy it from star systems like Narion, Porrima, Sola, and Valo.

7) PBO-100 Auto Neutron Beam

Hull Damage: 14

14 Shield Damage: 14

14 Crew: 0.5

0.5 Reactor Class: B

B Fire Rate: 5

5 Range: 3,000

Like other entries on this list, the PBO-100 Auto Neutron Beam is not impressive on paper. But when coupled with one of the better ship weapon fire rates in Starfield, it can hold its own very well. It can be purchased from Sol, Porrima, Narion, and more star systems across the galaxies.

8) EMP-200 Suppressor

Hull Damage: 36

36 Shield Damage: 5

5 Crew: 0.5

0.5 Reactor Class: A

A Fire Rate: 1.5

1.5 Range: 800

While it may boast a pitiful 800 range, that is to be expected of a weapons system specializing in neutralizing opposing ships from functioning. This makes it one of the more distinct ship weapons in Starfield. It needs a Starship Design rank of 3 and can only be bought from vendors in Sol, Alpha Centauri, and Wolf.

Alpha Centauri is one of the various populated star systems in Starfield (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

9) PBO-40 Auto Electron Beam

Hull Damage: 14

14 Shield Damage: 14

14 Crew: 0.5

0.5 Reactor Class: A

A Fire Rate: 6.65

6.65 Range: 3,000

At a whopping 6.65 fire rate, the PBO-30 Auto Electron Beam is the fastest-firing weapon on this list. This helps offset the low numbers done by it towards the Hull and Shields, which can rack up quickly to do good damage. Do note that it has a high skill requirement at Ship Design rank 4. It can be obtained from shops at Valo, Volii, Sol, and other star systems.

10) PBO-175 Auto Helion Beam

Hull Damage: 19

19 Shield Damage: 19

19 Crew: 0.5

0.5 Reactor Class: A

A Fire Rate: 6.

6. Range: 3,000

The PBO-175 Auto Helion Beam is an alternative to the previous entry. It does more damage to Hulls and Shields but has a slightly lower fire rate. This is another ship weapon that needs a Starship Design rank of 4. Buy it from vendors at Sol, Porrima, Volii, and more in Starfield

Starfield is available exclusively on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.