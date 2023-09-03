Starfield Wolf system location, planet stats, and more

Starfield's Wolf system is one of the 123 planetary systems that make up the game's universe. Each has one or more stars, around which orbit various astronomical objects: planets, asteroids, moons, and more. Like Alpha Centauri, Sol, or Volpiii, Wolf offers different locations that can be explored as a part of the video game's open-world map.

Although Wolf is one of the least explored places so far, in future updates of the game there will surely be missions, locations, and adventures that will attract the interest of Starfield players. With that said, here is a detailed summary of its location, statistics, and other important data.

Starfield Wolf system's statistics

Knowing the stats of Starfield's systems and planets is very helpful in planning a good strategy. For example, Starfield's Wolf system requires a level 5 to enter. This means that if your skills are not at this number or higher, you will find enemies that will easily defeat you at this destination. Among its main stats, we find the following:

Spectral Class : M6 (this is a red star with medium temperatures compared to other stars of its kind)

: M6 (this is a red star with medium temperatures compared to other stars of its kind) Catalog ID : GL 406 (official real-world scientific designation)

: GL 406 (official real-world scientific designation) Temperature : 2860 K

: 2860 K Mass : 0.08SM

: 0.08SM Radius : 111415 SM

: 111415 SM Magnitude : 16.55 SM

: 16.55 SM Planets : 2

: 2 Moons : 1

: 1 Outposts: 0

Where is the Starfield Wolf system?

The Starfield wolf system location in the map (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield's Wolf system is located in a cluster of others. It is surrounded by Sol, Alpha Centauri, Narion, Valo, and Barnard's Star. To travel through space to it, it is recommended to start from the closest ones, Alpha Centauri or Sol. Also, remember to have enough fuel and grav drive, since it is a long-distance intergalactic trip.

As an additional fact, it is important to say that the Wolf System is controlled by the United Colonies faction in Starfield.

Planets in Starfield's Wolf system

There are only two planets orbiting in the Wolf system (Image via Bethesda)

As we saw in Wolf's statistics in Starfield, the system has only two planets orbiting its star.

The first is Cthonia, a barren planet about which we have very little information. There is also a second planet named Etherea. This is a gas world, so it is inaccessible to players as it does not have a solid place to land. Etherea is orbited by a moon called Pontem.

Are there any important places in Starfield's Wolf system?

The Den is a good place to sell contraband (Image via Bethesda)

There is one location in Starfield's Wolf system that is not essential to the developments in the game, but it can help you earn some credits. It is The Cave, a United Colonies station orbiting the planet Cthonia.

Selling contraband is very easy in this place because there is no scanning of the ships allied with the United Colonies. You have to go to the Trade Authority officer and sell him the items you have, including contraband. Although his credits are low, you can repeat the sale by using the Wait command twice.

The Den is also important for completing the side mission The Boots, which can be obtained on the planet Jemison by talking to Antonio Bianchi. One of your tasks is to take a pair of boots to The Den and sell them to a worker.