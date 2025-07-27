This spear build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is all about precision and reach. Spears let you stay agile while striking from a safe distance, giving you full control of the battlefield. With this setup, you’ll tear through enemies, maintain your spacing, and look cool doing it.

In this article, we will guide you through the best Spear build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

What is the best Spear build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Master the best Spear build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Best weapon

You’ll need a top-tier spear, as it’s the core of this entire build. To get the job done, go with:

Steampowered Spear: This weapon is perfect for this build. It has excellent base damage, which can also be boosted even more by adding fire damage. It has good reach on normal attacks and even more range with charged ones, so you can stay safe while still hitting hard.

Best armor

Mixing armor pieces is the key here. Equip the following:

North General’s Helmet and Vambraces: They provide solid defense against physical damage.

They provide solid defense against physical damage. Bridal Dress and Corset: These offer strong resistance to magic and elemental damage, especially in the post-early game when elemental threats become more common.

Best skills

The following skills boost your spear’s effectiveness while also helping you survive tough encounters:

Aerial Bulwark: Being one of the best in the game, this skill lets you strike enemies and retreat to safety, making it ideal for boss fights.

Being one of the best in the game, this skill lets you strike enemies and retreat to safety, making it ideal for boss fights. Penetrating Point: Great for combos. Also grants Skyborn Might at the end for a strong boost.

Great for combos. Also grants Skyborn Might at the end for a strong boost. Furious Stab: Unleashes a series of quick spear thrusts, ending with a strong final hit. Converts Boldheart stacks into Skyborn Might on hit, boosting your attack power.

Unleashes a series of quick spear thrusts, ending with a strong final hit. Converts Boldheart stacks into Skyborn Might on hit, boosting your attack power. Manna Potency: Boosts the amount of HP you recover with each use

Boosts the amount of HP you recover with each use Manna Capacity: Increases the number of healing charges you can carry.

Items to carry

Your loadout needs to support your aggressive but cautious playstyle. Keep these items in your inventory:

Manna Vase: Restores HP

Restores HP Steamed Bunny Bun: Slowly regenerates HP for a limited time.

Slowly regenerates HP for a limited time. Temperance (Bone Needle - Flame): Imbues your weapon with fire, boosting its overall damage output

Imbues your weapon with fire, boosting its overall damage output Fire Pot: Inflicts fire damage

Inflicts fire damage Cornucopia Elixir: Completely heals your HP and removes all status effects.

Jade Pendants and Benedictions

For Jade pendants, go with:

Monkey Pendant: Boosts the strength of your throwables, making items like Fire Pots hit even harder.

Boosts the strength of your throwables, making items like Fire Pots hit even harder. Eagle Pendant: Enhances your stab attacks, boosting the core damage output of your spear build.

Enhances your stab attacks, boosting the core damage output of your spear build. Twin Infant Pendant: Boosts your stamina recovery, helping you stay agile and handle large groups without slowing down.

For Benedictions, go with either Burning Ignition or Burning Might, as both pair perfectly with the fire-focused damage this build is designed for.

The best spear build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is all about keeping your distance while overwhelming enemies with speed and fire damage. Here are some more articles on the game below:

