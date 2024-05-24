Best Squeak build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The ultimate Squeak build in Brawl Stars allows players to optimize the Brawler's performance on the battlefield. For the perfect setup, one must select the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and Gears. Squeak is characterized as a Mythic rarity Brawler, possessing moderate health and low damage output in the game's current meta.

Squeak’s primary attack, Sticky Bomb, allows him to throw a blob of goo that adheres to obstacles and targets before exploding. The explosion occurs within a 2.67-tile radius after a 1.15-second delay, damaging enemies even behind walls.

Meanwhile, his Super allows him to shoot a giant ball that explodes upon landing and disperses six secondary Sticky Bombs in a hexagon pattern, each with a 1.33-tile explosion radius.

This article highlights the best Squeak build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Squeak build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Residue

Residue Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The cornerstone of the optimal Squeak build in Brawl Stars is the Residue Gadget. It allows Squeak’s next primary attack to reveal and slow down invisible and hidden enemies for six seconds.

Using Residue Gadget, players can disrupt opponent stealth tactics and make them vulnerable to relentless onslaught.

Star Power: Super Sticky

Super Sticky Star Power (Image via Supercell)

For Star Power, Super Sticky is the definitive choice for the ultimate Squeak build in Brawl Stars. It enhances Squeak’s Super by making the secondary Sticky Bombs slow down enemies hit by the explosions for four seconds, complementing Residue Gadget during matches.

Gears: Gadget Charge and Damage

Gadget Charge - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

The combination of Gadget Charge and Damage Gear completes the optimal Squeak build in Brawl Stars.

The Gadget Charge Gear allows Squeak to use his Residue Gadget one extra time during a Brawl Stars match. This means that players can slow down enemies for a six-second interval four times, making them vulnerable opponent assaults.

Meanwhile, the Damage Gear increases Squeak's damage potential by 15% when his health falls below 50%. This enhancement is great to finish opponents quicker in intense combat scenarios, where the life of the Brawler is at stake.

