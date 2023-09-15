10 best Starfield Boost Packs and how to get them

Among the many technologies implemented in Starfield, Boost Packs help improve your character's mobility. These items are designed to be worn like a backpack and are equipped with small engines. They also have properties that vary from model to model. To choose the right one, you need to take into account details like the environmental conditions or the type of weapons your enemies will use.

If you don't understand the statistics of Boost Packs in Starfield or can't decide on a specific one, here is a list of 10 of the best.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

How to obtain the best Starfield Boost packs

1) UC Shock Armor Skip pack

Enemies can equip the Shock Armor Skip Pack (Image via Bethesda)

The UC Shock Armor Skip is one of the most impressive Boost Packs in Starfield. It contains one of the highest physical damage resistances in the game (72). Energy weapon attacks are not effective against it, either. However, it has no resistance to high temperatures and is very vulnerable to radiation damage.

You have to buy the UC Shock Armor Skip from Lt. Azevedo in the Narion system.

2) Bounty Hunter Stalk pack

The Bounty Hunter boost packs offer many options to players (Image via Bethesda)

If you need a Boost Pack that is very resistant to enemy attacks and does not suffer too much from electromagnetic weapon aggression, the Bounty Hunter Stalk is the best option. On the negative side, it has zero resistance to air and radiation (0) and poor performance in corrosion situations (10).

This item appears randomly in different parts of the game, so it can be very easy to obtain.

3) Mercenary pack

The Mercenary pack is resistant to energy weapons (Image via Bethesda)

If you prefer Boost Packs that don't succumb to fierce energy weapon attacks, the Mercenary Pack's 68 points answer your prayers. It also has high resistance to physical (60) and electromagnetic (64) aggressions. Its weakness, however, is the environmental effects. Corrosive and high-temperature effects can be very damaging, while radiation can barely be resisted.

To obtain this item, you must defeat one of the NPCs marked as Spacer Scum.

4) Mark I

The Mark I boost pack is in The Lodge (Image via Bethesda)

The Mark I is one of the better Boost Packs in Starfield if you look at its stats. First, this item gives the player a high level of resistance to electromagnetic weapons (68). This means that you are less likely to be non-lethally neutralized by your enemies. Besides, it also provides a similar level of resistance to physical attacks (66) and energy weapons (64).

The Mark I Boost Pack can be found at The Lodge. This location is in New Atlantis and can be accessed as part of the main storyline.

5) Explorer

You can get The Explorer pack in stores (Image via Bethesda)

The Explorer Boost Pack has a high resistance to neutralization attacks with electromagnetic weapons (68). In case of aggression with ballistic or melee weapons, you should not worry too much (64). On the other hand, lasers will not be a problem, although environmental conditions could make movement difficult, except in places with high temperatures.

To obtain this Boost Pack, it is necessary to spend almost 6,700 Credits in stores on the planet Jemison. It can also appear randomly when looting.

6) Bounty Hunter Seek pack

The Bounty Hunter Seek is among the Boost Packs with high resistance to electromagnetic weapons (Image via Bethesda)

This is another Boost Pack of the Bounty Hunter line. Like the Stalk model, its main strength is its resistance to electromagnetic weapons (72). Your enemies will also have a very low rate of neutralizing you, even though you are more prone to damage with ballistic weapons (56). However, environments rich in radiation will not be a big problem with your level 20 resistance.

Find the Bounty Hunter Seek Boost Pack in defeated enemies and random containers in the game.

7) Cydonia

Cydonia is in the category of Boost Packs of medium resistance. It can withstand rifle and other ballistic weapons attacks with its 44 points of physical damage resistance. However, in other situations, it doesn't have the same results. In its favor, we can say it is very light and suitable for contamination situations. Any other environmental condition can severely affect it.

As with many other packs in this list, Cydonya can be found in containers and defeated enemies.

8) Antixeno UC pack

The Antixeno UC has an even performance (Image via Bethesda)

The Anitxeno UC is another Boost Pack in the mid-range category. It has no resistance to corrosion or contamination, but it is resistant to high temperatures and radiation. When enemy aggression happens, its resistance to physical damage, energy, and electromagnetic weapons shows a very even performance, with 44, 42, and 46 points, respectively.

To obtain the Antixeno UC Boost Pack, the Hostile Intelligence mission must be played.

9) Shocktroop pack

When defeating Spacers from the classes Punk, Scum, and Troublemaker, several Boost Packs, including the Shocktroop variant, may appear.

This Boost Pack also has mid-range metrics but allows a good defense for your character. The risk of physical damage by energy or electromagnetic weapons decreases considerably, taking into account the resistance points in those sections (40, 42, 44).

However, the Shocktroop Boost Pack is not effective on hot or corrosive planets. Radiation is the only environmental condition that it can resist.

10) Deepseeker pack

If you need a lightweight Boost Pack that will only cost you a few Credits, we recommend the Deepseeker. It also has one of the highest corrosion resistances in the game, with a 45 level. However, it is not the best option against physical, electromagnetic, or energetic attacks, as its stats in these areas are between levels 30 and 40.

To find this Boost Pack, you must loot containers or defeat enemies that carry it. They appear randomly throughout the game.

Although Boost Packs have their own characteristics, you should always remember that they do not work alone. Their effectiveness can vary greatly when combined with the spacesuits available in the game.