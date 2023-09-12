10 hardest Starfield enemy types and how to beat them

Like many other video games, Starfield has several enemy types that can ruin your progress or keep you stuck on the same level for hours. Hidden on remote planets, aboard abandoned ships, or as part of a particular faction, these characters will always appear in your path to add excitement and challenge you to improve your skills.

This article lists 10 of the most challenging enemy types in Starfield and includes other relevant data that is fundamental to defeating them.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Hardest enemy types in Starfield and tips to defeat them

1) Starborn

The Starborn are the most powerful enemy type in Starfield. They belong to a group of humans who want to protect the secrets of cosmic artifacts at all costs and prevent your character from achieving their goals in the game.

The Starborn possess several advanced weapons and powers, such as the ability to create clones. This detail can hinder your progress, as it multiplies the number of enemies. They can be found in places such as the planet Massada III.

How to defeat them

Use the power of your companions as support.

Stay close to them to force them to move.

Use shields to avoid their attacks.

Hurt them with high-damage weapons at close range.

2) Pirate Marauder

A really hard-to-beat enemy is the Pirate Marauder (Image via Bethesda)

The Pirate Marauders are among the most elusive enemy types in Starfield. They have a jetpack that allows them to move quickly in most environments. Their weaponry may include melee artifacts like swords or knives, as well as rifles. These characters can be found on ships and planets taken over by the Crimson Fleet faction.

How to defeat them:

Use ballistic weapons like the Grendel.

Shoot from a distance.

Make random moves so they can't hit the shots.

Prevent them from approaching you (we don't recommend fighting them in melee).

3) Robot Model S

Starfield is full of enemies in the form of robots. One of the most problematic is the Model S. It is a machine usually found in the settlements of House Va'ruun.

The Model S moves on all fours and is very fast, with a design similar to a dog's body. This enemy also carries weapons that it can fire at high speed. It can be found in places where there are House Var'uun settlements, such as Ryujin Industries.

How to defeat it:

Use long-range weapons.

Aim at him from a distance.

Use energy weapons as they can do more damage.

Use weapons with the Exterminator label.

4) Maggotmaw

The Maggotmaw in Starfield is a large creature with a mouth full of sharp fangs. This beast is very aggressive and can be found on the planet Charybdis III as part of Operation Starseed.

How to defeat it:

Use laser weapons.

Get a good jetpack for faster movement.

Use grenades.

5) Ecliptic Mercenary

Mercenaries are paid by other factions to commit crimes (Image via Bethesda)

There are also mercenaries in Starfield who offer their services to loot and kill for a fee. Among them is the Ecliptic organization, which has several classes of armed elite soldiers who possess great strength and experience.

In particular, those with the rank of commander can handle several types of ballistic weapons, in addition to having great marksmanship. They do not have an exact location, as they are dedicated to roaming the galaxy and completing tasks for their employers.

How to defeat them:

Use weapons that inflict heavy physical damage.

Equip powerful jetpacks.

Keep moving to prevent him from aiming accurately.

Use grenades or mines to take him down faster.

6) Hunt the Twistfin

The Twistfin has resistance to ballistic weapons (Image via Bethesda)

The Twistfin is another of the wild beasts that can be found in Starfield. It is a creature very similar to a dinosaur but with a body covered in what looks like fungus, making it almost impenetrable to ballistic weapons. It is a somewhat slow animal, though very resilient. It can be found on the planet Bohr II.

How to defeat it:

Equip laser weapons.

Use ballistic weapons with high physical damage.

Throw grenades.

Equip a powerful jetpack to move faster.

7) Terromorphs

An aggressive enemy in Starfield is the Terromorph (Image via Bethesda)

More than enemies, Terromorphs fall into the category of walking nightmares. These creatures resemble large four-legged spiders. They are very annoying but also intelligent. Their attack strategies are varied. They use bushes to hide and attack from the flanks when you least expect it.

How to defeat them:

Aim for their head.

Keep moving.

Face them with companions.

Use energy weapons as they are vulnerable to them.

8) Va'Ruun Zealot

Var'uun Zealots embrace The Great Serpent religion (Image via Bethesda)

The House of Va'Ruun has a class called Zealot, which includes the most fanatical followers of the so-called Great Serpent Religion. These Zealots are very aggressive and can appear anywhere. They are equipped with melee daggers, grenades, and ballistic weapons.

How to defeat them:

Avoid their grenades.

Shoot their jet pack to avoid their mobility.

Use close-range weapons and lots of physical damage.

9) Hunting Sailgator

If the Sailgator sees you, it can attack (Image via Bethesda)

The Hunting Sailgator is another wild creature enemy in Starfield. This dangerous animal looks like a reptile and has a sail-like end running down its spine as its main feature. It is not aggressive, but if you provoke it, you can face its powerful ranged mouth attack. It can be found on the planet Tidacha I.

How to defeat it

Attack from a distance.

Use weapons with sights to increase accuracy.

Use ballistic weapons with high physical damage.

10) Spacer Scum

Spacer Scum is a type of enemy that can be found across the galaxy (Image via Bethesda)

The Spacer Scum are the subjects of a faction of criminals in Starfield. They are a group of looters and assassins who are violent and very skilled with weapons. Equipped with laser and melee weapons, this enemy type is erratic in its attacks and does not have much stamina.

How to defeat them:

Take cover and attack from a distance.

Use long-range ballistic weapons.

Use grenades to weaken them before firing.

With this guide, you should have a clearer idea of the most difficult enemy types to defeat in Starfield. It will also give you an idea of how to defeat them and progress through the game faster.