The highly anticipated Steam Autumn Sale 2023 is finally live, giving players access to some of the best gaming deals on PC games. Steam's seasonal sales are not only an avenue for players to get their hands on some of the best games and bundles at incredibly low prices but also a celebration of the PC gaming culture as a whole.

The incredible discounts available during the Steam Autumn Sale pave the path for you to try out new games and genres that you might not have had experience with. If you're yet to try out stealth games, this is the best time to do so since some of the most alluring titles in the genre are available at steep discounts right now.

From classics of the stealth genre like Hitman 3 to open-world stealth sandbox titles like Assassin's Creed Unity, here are some of the best stealth game deals at Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Hitman 3, Dishonored 2, and more stealth games to get during Steam Autumn Sale 2023

1) Hitman 3

Deal: 60% off at $27.99

Hitman is a staple for any list like this. And the latest title in the franchise, Hitman 3, is easily among the best titles the stealth genre has to offer, period. These games are best known for their immaculate level design, unique social stealth system, and unrivaled replayability, among many other things. The third part of the series excels in almost all of these aspects.

The latest Hitman game is the culmination of everything players love about the franchise. With a huge collection of maps to explore as well as a fine-tuned stealth espionage gameplay system, it is the perfect stealth sandbox experience.

Hitman 3 is currently available at 60% during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

2) A Plague Tale: Requiem

Deal: 55% off at $22.49

Plague Tale: Requiem is everything players loved about the first game, cranked up to eleven. While the game still retains its identity as a narrative-driven action-adventure game, the sequel comes packed with some really cool new additions. This includes alterations made to its core gameplay loop, especially when it comes to stealth elements.

Much like its predecessor, most of Plague Tale: Requiem's moment-to-moment gameplay revolves around stealth. The title features its fair share of cinematic and action-packed set pieces, but the general gameplay is devoid of blazing action containing guns. Instead, it relies solely on stealth and puzzle-solving.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is currently discounted at 55% off over its original MSRP during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

3) Dishonored 2

Deal: 90% off at $2.99

Arkane Studios has become a household name when it comes to stealth and immersive-sim titles. To this day, the original Dishonored is considered by many as the pinnacle of stealth-focused experiences, and the same holds true for its immediate sequel. Released back in 2016, Dishonored 2 quickly made its name as one of the very best games within the genre.

The general structure of Dishonored 2's gameplay is identical to its predecessor. However, Arkane Studios improvised and refined almost every aspect that you would find familiar, making the sequel one of the best first-person stealth games to date.

While the bulk of the game revolves around you sneaking and crawling your way into enemy territory and assassinating your target(s), the game never holds your hand, letting you free within its massive levels to pursue your objectives as you see fit.

Dishonored 2 is currently discounted at 90% over its original MSRP during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

4) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Deal: 50% off at $29.99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice might not strike you as a stealth game, especially coming from FromSoftware, a studio best known for games like the Dark Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring. However, do not let that deceive you. It is a stealth game through and through, at least as stealthy as a FromSoftware experience can be.

While major boss fights and certain enemy encounters still rely on offense, there are plenty of stealth opportunities in the game, and if you're careful enough, you can even bypass or defeat certain bosses using alternative tactics.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available at a 50% discount during the ongoing Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

5) Assassin's Creed Unity

Deal: 75% off at $7.49

Despite its name, the Assassin's Creed series rarely focused on stealth. Instead, the series is better known for its flashy combat system, excellent parkour, and an engaging open world. However, in 2014, Ubisoft made a genuine effort to bring stealth to the series' forefront with Assassin's Creed Unity.

Unfortunately, due to a rushed development cycle, Unity released incredibly buggy (in fact, some might call it downright broken) on all platforms. On the bright side, instead of abandoning the game for the next annual Assassin's Creed title, Ubisoft Montreal stuck to fixing it, pushing out updates, which eventually ironed out most of the game's technical issues.

At its core, Assassin's Creed Unity is arguably among the very best stealth-focused Assassin's Creed games to date. If you're looking for a good open-world stealth-based sandbox experience, you can't go wrong with Assassin's Creed Unity.

It is currently going for 75% off during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.