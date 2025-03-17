7 best stealth game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 is here, and it’s a goldmine for stealth game fans. Whether you love sniping enemies from the shadows, blending into a crowd, or planning the perfect silent takedown, this year’s sale has some of the best stealth game deals at unbeatable prices. The sale ends on March 20, 2025, so now is the perfect time to grab these deals before they’re gone.

Ad

Here’s a breakdown of the top stealth game deals at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 you don’t want to miss.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order. The prices mentioned are as of this writing and may change down the line.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage and other best stealth game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Assassin’s Creed Mirage - $19.99 at (-60%)

Ad

Trending

Mirage is the thirteenth major installment in the AC series (Image via Ubisoft)

Returning to its roots, Assassin’s Creed Mirage focuses on stealth, parkour, and assassinations in 9th-century Baghdad. Players take on the role of Basim, a skilled assassin navigating the world through rooftops, blending into crowds, and executing silent kills.

Ad

The Black Box assassination missions offer multiple ways to take down high-profile targets, rewarding creative stealth play. Mirage strips back RPG elements, making it a more focused, classic Assassin’s Creed experience — perfect for fans of the older games, making it a solid recommendation in the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Steam buy link

Read more: Best horror game deals in Steam Spring Sale 2025

2) Sniper Elite 5 - $14.99 at (-70%)

Sniper Elite 5 in Steam Spring Sale 2025 (Image via Rebellion)

For those who love precision and patience, Sniper Elite 5 delivers an authentic sniping experience set in WWII-era France at $14.99. The game’s X-ray kill cam showcases brutal long-range shots, while its open-ended missions let players approach objectives with complete freedom.

Ad

With co-op campaign support and the intense Invasion Mode, which lets another player hunt you down as an enemy sniper, the game adds unpredictability to every mission. A Survival Mode allows up to four players to work together, making it a solid pick for both solo and co-op stealth fans.

Steam buy link

3) Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 at (-80%)

Arkham Knight is inspired by mythos (Image via WB Games)

Stealth is at the core of Batman: Arkham Knight, where players use gadgets like the Disruptor to jam weapons, Remote Hacking to manipulate security, and the Voice Synthesizer to lure enemies into traps.

Ad

The game’s Predator Mode lets Batman stalk enemies from the shadows and strike with precision. With its fluid Freeflow combat, vast open-world Gotham, and thrilling stealth encounters, Arkham Knight remains one of the best superhero stealth games ever made, and at $3.99, it's a great deal at the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Steam buy link

4) theHunter: Call of the Wild - $4.99 at (-75%)

theHunter: Call of the Wild in the list for Steam Spring Sale 2025 (Image via Avalanche Studios)

For those who prefer realistic, nature-driven stealth, theHunter: Call of the Wild offers a unique experience. The game features 16 massive reserves, where players must track, stalk, and execute the perfect shot while considering wind direction and animal behavior.

Ad

Whether playing solo or co-op, the attention to realism makes this one of the most immersive stealth-based hunting experiences available.

Steam buy link

Check out: Best sports game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

5) Middle-earth: Shadow of War - $5.99 at (-90%)

Shadow of War is a sequel to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Image via WB Games)

Taking inspiration from The Lord of the Rings, Shadow of War blends stealth with large-scale warfare. Players use wraith abilities to eliminate enemies silently, manipulate battlefields, and turn Sauron’s forces against him.

Ad

The expanded Nemesis System makes every playthrough unique, as enemy orcs remember past encounters and adapt accordingly. Whether sneaking through fortresses or leading an army, stealth plays a major role in taking down Sauron’s forces.

Steam buy link

Read more: Best TPS game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

6) Hitman: World of Assassination - $0.99 at (-90%)

Hitman: World of Assassination in best stealth game deals (Image via IO Interactive A/S)

At just $0.99, Hitman: World of Assassination is an absolute steal. Combining Hitman 1, 2, and 3, it offers over 20 massive sandbox levels, where creativity is the key to success.

Ad

Players can disguise themselves, set up environmental kills, or take a long-range sniper approach. Freelancer Mode adds randomized missions, making each playthrough different. With this being the lowest price yet, it’s a must-buy for stealth fans.

Steam buy link

7) Little Nightmares II - $9.89 at (-67%)

A still from Little Nightmares II (Image via BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)

For a different kind of stealth experience, Little Nightmares II delivers a dark, atmospheric horror adventure. Players control Mono, who, along with Six, must navigate the twisted world of Pale City while avoiding terrifying enemies.

Ad

Unlike its predecessor, Mono can grab objects and fight back against smaller threats, but stealth and puzzle-solving remain key to survival. The game’s eerie atmosphere, chilling soundtrack, and clever level design make it a must-play for horror-stealth fans and a good deal at the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Steam buy link

Check out: 7 best games at an all-time low price during Steam Spring Sale 2025

Aside from the aforementioned titles, more stealth game deals at the Steam Spring Sale 2025 are provided below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.