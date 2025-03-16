7 best games at an all-time low price during Steam Spring Sale 2025

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 features numerous discounts, including a few games available at all-time low prices. This annual event allows players to purchase their wishlisted titles at discounted prices. These include games from various genres, and the 2025 sale has some titles dipping to prices never seen before.

This article lists various games that are available at all-time low prices during the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Note: These deals refer to the games being sold at an all-time low price rate during the 2025 Spring Sale at the Steam Store only. The listed prices are from the time of writing this article and may drop even lower further down the line.

Some of the best games at an all-time low price during the Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Half-Life: Alyx (70% off)

A still from Half-Life: Alyx (Image via Valve)

Half-Life: Alyx is a VR-exclusive title that focuses on a female protagonist who was seen in HL 2, Alyx Vance. The game is set between the events of HL 1 and its sequel. While this is the first time this IP has seen a Virtual Reality installment, Valve does an incredible job of adapting the core elements of the series — the tactical gunplay, the spooky atmosphere, and the extensive physics sandbox.

You can buy Half-Life: Alyx at the price of $17.99 (70% off) during the 2025 Spring Steam Sale.

2) Undertale (90% off)

A still from Undertale (Image via tobyfox)

For players wanting an indie RPG title with a unique cast of characters, an impeccable soundtrack, and a unique fighting system that combines turn-based RPG mechanics with bullet-hell sections, Undertale is a good way to go. It focuses on an unnamed human who falls into the underground, a world full of monsters.

You can buy Undertale for $0.99 (90% off) during the 2025 Spring Steam Sale.

3) Pizza Tower (33% off)

A still from Pizza Tower (Image via Tour de Pizza)

Pizza Tower is a unique, fast-paced 2D platformer similar to Warioland. This humorous game focuses on Peppino Spaghetti as he tries to destroy the Pizza Tower to save his hotel from annihilation. Its unique 2D hand-drawn pixel-art, energetic soundtrack, and wacky presentation make for a memorable time running around in-game.

You can buy Pizza Tower for $13.39 (33% off) during the 2025 Steam Spring Sale.

4) Slay the Spire (75% off)

A still from Slay the Spire (Image via Mega Crit)

Slay the Spire is one of the best deck-builder roguelites released in recent times. It hosts a variety of cards, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. The four playable characters add their own mechanics into the mix, while the various enemies and bosses make for exciting encounters. The game excels in developing both micro and macro management skills.

You can buy Slay the Spire at the price of $6.24 (75% off) during the 2025 Spring Steam Sale.

5) Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition (90% off)

A still from Titanfall 2 (Image via Electronic Arts)

When it comes to advanced movement-based shooters, Respawn Entertainment's Titanfall 2 has to be one of the best titles. The game improves upon the fundamentals of its prequel. But more importantly, it features an amazing single-player campaign involving Jack Cooper and his relationship with a Titan named BT-7274. Players can wall-run, double jump, and slide around to reach objectives in the game's fluid parkour system.

You can buy Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition for $2.99 (90% off) at the Steam Spring Sale this year.

6) Doom 2016 (90% off)

A still from Doom (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The 2016 Doom soft-reboot revamped the series after the previous title had a divided reception. The title brings the core gameplay loop of Doom to modern sensibilities. For example, Glory Kills encourage players to get up close and personal to acquire health points in a jiffy. Aside from this, the game also features satisfying gunplay, an impeccable Djent metal soundtrack, and unique vistas.

You can buy Doom for $1.99 (90% off) during the 2025 Spring Steam Sale.

7) Need for Speed Unbound (93% off)

A still from Need for Speed Unbound (Image via Electronic Arts)

The latest installment in the Need for Speed series of racing games boasts a unique art direction, blending the graphically intense renders of the game with the poppy and vivid animated special effects. While the story is middling at best and the game does take a few steps back from NFS Heat, the cars and the actual racing aspect are still incredibly good.

While the game isn't perfect, the fact that it is currently available at an all-time low price definitely raises its value-for-money quotient.

You can buy Need for Speed Unbound for $4.89 (93% off) during the 2025 Spring Steam Sale.

That concludes our list of games available at an all-time low price rate during the titular 2025 sale.

