Best fighting game deals at Steam Spring Sale 2025

When it comes to the best fighting game deals at the Steam Spring Sale 2025, players have a lot of options to choose from. From well-known franchises like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat to more niche titles like Stick Fight, this sale has something for every single fighting game enthusiast. Moreover, most of these titles also enjoy a pretty robust competitive scene, making things even more interesting.

This article will pick out some of the best deals on fighting games in the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Some of the best fighting game deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Street Fighter 6 (50% off)

A still from Street Fighter 6 (Image via Capcom)

Street Fighter 6 is a great return to form for the long-running franchise after its prequel's disappointing launch. This title has updated several of the franchise's icons while introducing new characters like JP, Kimberly, Marisa, etc., further expanding the roster.

The World Tour is an engaging single-player campaign with RPG elements, while the Battle Hub is the main centre where various players can gather together to compete against each other. It also features a modern control scheme, making it accessible even for beginners.

You can buy Street Fighter 6 for $29.99 (50% off) at the 2025 Steam Spring Sale, making it one of the best fighting game deals this season.

2) Mortal Kombat 1 (67% off)

A still from Mortal Kombat 1 (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

2023's Mortal Kombat 1 is the franchise's second reboot after MK 9. This reboot allowed the devs to create fresh new backstories for their iconic characters, renewing player interest in the process.

The gameplay loop also feels satisfying, from the base movesets to the unique fatalities. The addition of Kameos is a fun addition that adds numerous folds to the combat.

You can buy Mortal Kombat 1 for $16.49 (67% off) at the 2025 Steam Spring Sale, making it one of the best fighting game deals this season.

3) Guilty Gear Strive (50% off)

A still from Guilty Gear Strive (Image via Arc System Works)

This latest Guilty Gear title received positive reviews thanks to its stylized presentation, unique 2D-3D cel-shaded art style, and a wacky lineup of characters. Its combat system is filled with different offensive and defensive measures, adding a high skill ceiling and a layer of strategy to the gameplay.

Arc System Works is supporting this title even four years after its release. The game got a new fighter — Queen Dizzy — in October, while the latest update patch arrived in December of 2024.

You can buy Guity Gear Strive for $19.99 (50% off) at the 2025 Steam Spring Sale, making it one of the best fighting game deals this season.

4) Dragon Ball FIghterZ (84% off)

A still from Dragon Ball FighterZ (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

FighterZ is a 2D fighting title centered around characters from the legendary manga by the Late Akira Kurosawa. It got universal appreciation thanks to its wide roster filled with different versions of iconic characters and a unique presentation.

Its main gameplay concept — which makes the title accessible — is the feature of auto combos. Pressing one of the three attack buttons multiple times will string together a combo, but its damage will be less than suitable. This goads players into gradually learning proper attack strings to increase their offensive output.

You can buy Dragon Ball FighterZ for $9.59 (84% off) at the 2025 Steam Spring Sale, making it one of the best fighting game deals this season.

5) Injustice 2 (90% off)

A still from Injustice 2 (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Players who want a fighting game set in the iconic DC Universe should pick Injustice 2. As the name suggests, this title, along with its prequel, contributes to the Injustice storyline along with the comics

This title focuses on the premise of Superman being evil, though he has a reason for becoming a ruthless dictator. Aside from providing an engaging storyline, this game builds on the prequel's combat and updates the roster to 38 characters, including several well-known DC characters.

You can buy Injustice 2 for $4.99 (90% off) at the 2025 Steam Spring Sale, making it one of the best fighting game deals this season.

6) Stick Fight: The Game (60% off)

A still from Stick Fight: The Game (Image via Landfall)

While the previous entries discussed engaging titles that provide memorable gameplay experiences, Stick Fight: The Game is perfect for those who want to sit back and simply create chaos in an arena. Its physics-based combat system isn't the most complex, but it works great as a medium to spread carnage.

It is a simple game that players can enjoy with their friends when they don't want to worry about trying hard but just want to spend some fun time together.

You can buy Stick Fight: The Game for $1.99 (60% off) at the 2025 Steam Spring Sale, making it one of the best fighting game deals this season.

7) Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (50%)

A still from Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Arena Fighters have contributed significantly to the fighting game genre, and you can now get an incredible anime arena fighter at half the price. Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 builds on everything that made its prequels fun, culminating in one of the finest titles in the franchise.

While its expansive roster adds replayability, its cel-shaded art style renders the world of Naruto beautifully. Moreover, the combat system offers a nice balance between accessibility and challenge, further complemented by the engaging soundtrack. All in all, this is a deal you shouldn't miss out on.

You can buy Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 for $9.99 (50% off) at the 2025 Steam Spring Sale, making it one of the best fighting game deals this season.

These are some of the best fighting game deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

