Best Soulslike game deals in Steam Spring Sale 2025

When it comes to some of the best Soulslike game deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025, there are numerous options to choose from. This annually occurring season sale in the Steam store provides players with an opportunity to purchase their wishlisted games at discounted prices. These might include games that take inspiration from FromSoftware's titles, hence the term Soulslike.

This article guides you on the best Soulslike game deals at the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Note: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Some of the best Soulslike game deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Hollow Knight (50% off)

A still from Hollow Knight (Image via Team Cherry)

One of the recent indie titles that blew up in popularity due to its engaging and polished gameplay is Hollow Knight. This Metroidvania title incorporates some of the most essential components of a Soulslike game, such as respawning enemies, player-activated checkpoints, and exploring the ruined shambles of a once glorious kingdom.

Players will get to explore various unique biomes, encounter different enemy types, and face numerous bosses, each providing a different kind of challenge. This creates a tight and satisfying gameplay loop, aided with a clean hand-drawn art style and soulful music.

You can buy Hollow Knight for a discounted price of $7.49 with 50% off, in the Steam Spring Sale 2025, making it one of the best Soulslike game deals this season.

2) Lies of P (40% off)

A still from Lies of P (Image via Neowiz)

Lies of P is a Soulslike title that has been host to rave reviews due to its distinct rendition of the core Soulslike gameplay loop. This title puts a dark fantasy spin on the story of Pinocchio as you try to discover the secrets of the city of Krat.

The game encourages an aggressive playstyle. Players can recover some health if they attack immediately after taking some damage, while perfect parries can fill up a bar, making bosses groggy (a white box surrounds their health bar) and allowing for a riposte attack. It also has extensive weapon customization, thanks to its blades and handles system, which lets players mix and match for a weapon that suits their playstyle.

You can buy Lies of P for a discounted price of $35.99 with 40% off, in the Steam Spring Sale 2025, making it one of the best Soulslike game deals this season.

3) Remnant 2 (50% off)

A still from Remnant 2 (Image via Arc Games)

Remnant 2 is a great pick for players who want a Soulslike title that incorporates roguelike elements like procedurally generated environments. It is a third-person shooter (with some melee combat) that pits players against mythical creatures and deadly foes. While there are only three worlds to explore, the satisfying gameplay and large build variety pick up the slack.

You can buy Remnant 2 for a discounted price of $24.99 with 50% off, in the Steam Spring Sale 2025, making it one of the best Soulslike game deals this season.

4) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (75% off)

A still from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Image via Electronic Arts)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can be your jam if you want a Soulslike adventure set in the legendary Star Wars universe. This title is set five years after Fallen Order, as protagonist Kal Cestis continues his fight against the Galactic Empire.

The game merges the gameplay loop of Soulslike games with high-octane action set pieces to create a true galaxy-spanning experience. The cinematic lightsaber combat makes chopping up stormtroopers and other foes feel satisfying.

You can buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for a discounted price of $17.49 with 75% off, in the Steam Spring Sale 2025, making it one of the best Soulslike game deals this season.

Note: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is also on discount at $3.99 (90% off)

5) Another Crab's Treasure (40% off)

A still from Another Crab's Treasure (Image via Aggro Crab)

Another Crab's Treasure os an indie Soulslike that made some waves during its release. This humorous title puts you in the shoes of a hermit crab named Kril as he goes on a quest to recover his repossessed shell. It is an action RPG set entirely in the ocean. While you only have one weapon here, the focus is instead on shells.

The Shell mechanic is the game's unique concept. These shells act as your armor and also decide which "Shell Spell" you get. However, they are disposable, meaning you'll constantly be searching for new ones to keep you safe from enemies.

You can buy Another Crab's Treasure for a discounted price of $17.99 with 40% off, in the Steam Spring Sale 2025, making it one of the best Soulslike game deals this season.

6) Nioh 2 — The Complete Edition (50% off)

A still from Nioh 2 (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Players who want a brutal Soulslike title that offers fast-paced, high-octane combat should pick Nioh 2. Developed by Koei Tecmo (Ninja Gaiden series), this title provides its own little addition to the core soulslike formula, such as a stance system, weapon familiarity, a mission-based map, and a Yokai mode. It offers a steep yet rewarding learning curve for players to master.

While the discount isn't huge, the amount of content this game offers is worth the price.

You can buy Nioh 2 — The Complete Edition for a discounted price of $24.99 with 50% off, in the Steam Spring Sale 2025, making it one of the best Soulslike game deals this season.

7) Blasphemous 2 (50% off)

A still from Blasphemous 2 (Image via Team17)

Players looking for a 2D Metroidvania title with difficult combat and a dark, grungy, and brutal atmosphere rendered in a pixelated art style should pick up Blasphemous 2. It picks up from its predecessor's Wounds of Eventide DLC, as the protagonist, the Penitent One, is thrust into a strange new land.

Filled with areas to explore, various enemy types to fight, and unique bosses to conquer, the sequel develops on everything that made the first one shine.

You can buy Blasphemous 2 for a discounted price of $14.99 with 50% off, in the Steam Spring Sale 2025, making it one of the best Soulslike game deals this season.

Honorable Mention

Aside from some of the best Soulslike game deals, FromSoft titles are also available for a discounted price in this sale, such as:

Elden Ring — $35.99 (40% off)

Sekiro — $29.99 (50% off)

These are some of the best Soulslike game deals in the Steam Spring Sale 2025.

