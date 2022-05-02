Best Strength build in Elden Ring

There are many different builds gamers can use inside Elden Ring. Each one will offer them a unique way of fighting their enemies. These can include melee, magic, or ranged builds.

Different stats can affect how powerful the weapons someone uses are. Strength is a stat that increases the damage of weapons that scale off of strength. Here is the best Strength build inside of Elden Ring.

Most potent Strength build that gamers can use in Elden Ring

Strength is one of the main attributes players can place points into when they level up in Elden Ring. This stat increases the damage dealt by weapons that are focused on Strength.

Each point of damage will make the weapons deal more damage as well as increase the character's physical defenses. Users will want to focus on the Strength stat and Vigor to ensure they have enough health.

Strength builds allow gamers to deal lots of damage with melee

For a very strong Strength-focused build, YouTuber Born 2 Game offered a surprisingly strong build that is well balanced, although it uses a Strength-based weapon. This build will primarily focus on Melee attacks, which will make players get close to the enemy to attack them after buffing up.

Doing so will allow them to deal immense damage to opponents quickly.

Recommended items for strength-focused build in Elden Ring

Users can use Marais Executioner's Sword to deal massive damage (Image via Born 2 Game/YouTube)

Gamers will want to ensure they have specific items for this Strength build. Each item can, of course, be swapped out for others if they do not have access to all of them.

However, combining these items is what makes the build so strong. It may attack slowly but deals an extreme amount of damage when striking enemies.

Gear list

Weapon (Main Hand): Marais Executioner's Sword

Off Hand: Golden Order Seal

Helm: Marais Mask

Armor: Raptor's Black Feathers

Talisman 1: Ritual Sword Talisman

Talisman 2: Shard of Alexander

Talisman 3: Godfrey Icon

Talisman 4: Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Flask of Wondrous Physick: Magic Shrouding Cracked Tear + Thorny Cracked Tear

Incantation: Flame, Grant Me Strength

How players can deal massive damage with the build

The Flask of Wondrous Physick will allow users to deal more damage with magic and successive attacks. The Marais Executioner Sword does a special swirling attack that will deal continuous damage.

Combining the buffs from the Flask plus using Golden Order Seal and then Flame, Grant Me Strength will allow gamers to build up their damage to staggering amounts when hitting an enemy.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

