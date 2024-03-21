Best Surge build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Surge build in Brawl Stars involves selecting the best combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears to maximize the potential of this brawler on the battlefield. Surge is a Legendary Brawler known for his versatile abilities and moderate health. He was first introduced on July 6, 2020, at the beginning of Brawl Pass Season 2.

Surge's primary attack launches a shot of juice that splits upon impact, dealing damage to enemies in his path. His Super ability allows him to leap over obstacles, deal damage, and grant upgrades to his attacks and movement speed upon landing.

Keeping all these abilities in mind, this article delves into the best Surge build in Brawl Stars for 2024, maximizing his strengths on the battlefield.

Components of the best Surge build in Brawl Stars

Gadget: Power Surge

Power Surge Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The cornerstone of the best Surge build in Brawl Stars is the Power Surge Gadget. This powerful tool allows Surge to overload his circuit, increasing his upgrade level by one for 10 seconds.

This temporary boost in power significantly enhances Surge's threat level on the battlefield, enabling him to unleash devastating attacks and maneuver with increased agility.

Star Power: Serve Ice Cold

Serve Ice Cold Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Serve Ice Cold emerges as the best Star Power for the optimal Surge build in 2024. This Star Power ensures Surge retains his stage 1 Super upgrade throughout the entire match.

This means he can maintain the enhanced damage, knockback, and upgrade benefits provided by his Super throughout a Brawl Stars match.

Gears: Shield and Speed Gear

Shield Gear (Image via Supercell)

To further enhance Surge's survivability and mobility, the Shield and Speed Gear are the recommended choices.

The Shield Gear grants Surge an additional 900 health, represented by a shield that regenerates over time. This extra durability can be the difference between surviving a close encounter or falling to enemy fire, prolonging Surge's survival on the battlefield.

On the other hand, the Speed Gear provides him with a 15% increase in movement speed while inside a bush. This boost in speed can be invaluable for repositioning, ambushing enemies, or evading incoming attacks. However, note that the speed bonus is only active while Surge remains within a bush, so strategic bush control and positioning become essential tactics when utilizing the Speed Gear.

In conclusion, the best Surge build in Brawl Stars for 2024 revolves around maximizing his offensive capabilities with Power Surge and Serve Ice Cold while also bolstering his survivability and mobility with Shield and Speed Gear.

This optimized build empowers Surge players to adapt to various situations and outmaneuver opponents, making him one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars.

