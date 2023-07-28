Best survivor build for Nicholas Cage in Dead By Daylight 7.1.0

With Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage being introduced in Dead By Daylight mere days ago, the pop culture icon has already garnered a fair amount of love from the community thanks to his energetic voice lines and interesting teachable perks. Many gamers play as this actor while exploring The Entity's realms in DBD, and some may want to know how to survive encounters with various killers using him.

While there is no "optimal" build, as Dead By Daylight hosts many different playstyles for survivors to adopt, some perks will still fair better in the Solo Queue experience compared to others. So what will grant gamers the highest chance of success as they traverse the fog without their friends beside them?

How to conquer Dead By Daylight's Solo Queue experience with Nicolas Cage

2 Nicolas Cage as seen in-game (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Most perks in Dead By Daylight fall under one of four categories: Healing, Objectives, Information, and Chase. The options in the first group have to do with the actions of healing oneself or teammates, like Botany Knowledge and Desperate Measures. Objective perks are those that assist in completing generator repairs like Prove Thyself and Resilience.

The options in this category are more important for the passive moments, where survivors are not interacting with the killer in any way.

Taking one perk from each of these two categories can make healing and completing repairs much more efficient for solo players. Most survivors will benefit from bringing Botany Knowledge and Prove Thyself.

Information and Chase Perks are those that can indirectly and directly interact with the killer. The former category's options can help track the killer, as well as other teammates. Perks under Information include Alert, Bond, Kindred, and Empathy. The options in Chase — such as Lithe, Dead Hard, and Sprint Burst — grant players an upper edge when they're being chased by the killer.

With this vital information about how perks in Dead By Daylight typically work, one can begin to construct a proper build to compensate for the lack of communication that Solo Queue is known for.

A great build for beginning survivors includes: Prove Thyself, Botany Knowledge, Kindred, and Lithe. However, experienced players may be looking for something a little different.

To bring some more utility to a match, carrying a set like Boon: Circle of Healing, Empathy, Dead Hard, and Resilience can help players make the most of their perks. This will also enable them to assist their team more frequently.

Experienced survivors can use Empathy to not only track the killer through the players they hit but also locate injured allies to take protection hits or to heal them when the heat dies down. Bringing perks from one of the four semi-official categories can make a survivor a Swiss army knife.

With how inconsistent Solo Queue teammates can be at their best in Dead By Daylight, those looking to make it out alive may have to adapt their playstyles on the fly. This sort of mindset when readying up for games as Nicolas Cage is the key to frequent survival and increasing ranks for that sweet one-million Bloodpoint reward at the season's end.