What are Nicolas Cage’s Perks in Dead By Daylight?

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has made his way into The Entity's realm following the release of Dead By Daylight's 7.1.0 patch update. Along with the new playable character, the actor has brought three distinct perks to the game, each having its own set of uses. Many survivors are now wondering how to get the best use out of these additions.

Thankfully, Nic Cage's perks are easily some of the most interesting ones to come to the survivor side of the game in a long time. So, what should players know about them before deciding to purchase the new chapter?

Each Nicolas Cage perk in Dead By Daylight and how to use them

Dramaturgy

Dramaturgy as seen in Dead By Daylight (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

One of Nic Cage's most exciting perks, Dramaturgy revolves entirely around luck. When running while healthy, players can activate the perk using the ability button to enable its primary effect of allowing the user to run faster for a short amount of time. Afterward, one of the perk's three secondary effects activates.

After activating Dramaturgy, players can either become exposed for 12 seconds, have the duration of the primary effect doubled, scream, or receive a free item with add-ons. This effect is incredibly unbalanced as the "negative" parts of the perk can easily be overlooked by experienced survivors, while the positive effects are way too strong. It is fair to assume that this perk will get nerfed in the next update.

Scene Partner

Scene Partner as seen in Dead By Daylight (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Arguably the most annoying perk for how loud it can make things in a full lobby, Scene Partner is seemingly more funny than helpful. Upon entering the killer's terror radius and looking at them, the user of this perk will begin screaming. Afterward, they will see the killer's aura and have a chance to scream again, repeating its effects.

While this is a perk obviously used to draw attention to the user to allow their team to complete objectives, it ends up being very loud and obnoxious. Eventually, usage of this perk will fall, saving killer players from headaches.

Plot Twist

Plot Twist as seen in Dead By Daylight (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Plot Twist is one of the most interesting perks to come out of the most recent patch. It lets players put themselves in a dying state when injured. Once activated, the user makes no noise and can then pick themselves up to fully heal and receive a 50% speed boost. However, what makes this perk truly interesting is how it interacts with other survivor and killer perks.

With injure builds utilizing Made for This and No Mither being very relevant in Dead By Daylight's higher MMRs, Plot Twist has been used to counter the killer perk, Corrupt Intervention. This killer perk blocks half of the generators when the match begins until a certain time passes or a survivor is put into a dying state.

The release of Plot Twist has resulted in Corrupt Intervention being used significantly less.