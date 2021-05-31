Best Swiss K31 Loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 3 content update brought along the Swiss K31, a bolt-action sniper similar to the Kar98k but with a bit of a twist.

Season 3 has brought a significant amount of Black Ops: Cold War content into Warzone, including revamping the Verdansk map into a 1984 version. Other 1980s content includes guns and equipment made popular in Cold War, as well as aesthetic and operator DLC like the 80s Action Heroes bundles. With the rush of content released, the Swiss K31 may seem like a minor addition, but it has great capability at long range.

COD Warzone: Top attachments for the Swiss K31

With so many options for Gunsmithing in Warzone, picking the right attachments for your Swiss K31 can be somewhat daunting. Striking the right balance between so many sniper parameters like damage, effective range, ammo and sway control is a lot all at once. Fortunately, one attachment loadout in particular has struck an effective balance that can meet the evolving needs when dropping into Verdansk:

Muzzle: Wrapped Supressor - Conceals muzzle flash and improves recoil and idle sway control while keeping your shots off of radar.

Barrel: 27.2" Combat Recon - Improves bullet velocity over range, which is something that nearly always benefits sniper rifles.

Underbarrel: Patrol Grip - Improves sprinting speed, often necessary when toting around a heavy weapon like a sniper and helpful to reposition when your location is exposed.

Ammunition: 7 Rnd - One of the benefits of the Swiss K31 is its ammo capacity and ability to not need to reload after every shot, keeping you in the fight longer.

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap - Improves Aim Down Sights (ADS) speed, which can be beneficial to get the drop on a target before you're noticed or to improve chances at getting the shot off quicker for the aspiring quickscoper.

This particular attachment loadout is by no means definitive, and players can always customize their build to their heart's content in order to maximize their playstyle in Warzone. This loadout, however, strikes an effective middle ground between aim speed, recoil and sway control, and bullet velocity. It may not suit all players, but it remains a flexible loadout in the Warzone for anybody hoping to take effective advantage of what the Swiss K31 has to offer compared to other sniper rifles in its class.

