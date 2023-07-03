5 best team class compositions in Alien Dark Descent

Alien Dark Descent is an RPG video game developed by Tindalos Interactive and was released on June 20, 2023. It is a real-time squad-based strategic title where you are the commander, and your teammate is your primary weapon. You must recruit soldiers and increase their level to outsmart the in-game onslaught to face Xenomorphs and other rogue agents.

You can customize and upgrade your marines to enhance their weapons and abilities. Also, maintaining their physical and mental health improves their combat performance. You must properly manage your resources, attributes, and upgrades to stop the breakout. This article lists the five best team combos in Alien Dark Descent.

Medic and four other team class compositions in Alien Dark Descent

1) Recon

Recon's best role is threat identification and scouting (Image via Tindalos Interactive)

Recon is a quintessential class in your marine squad in Alien Dark Descent. Since the game involves stealth and strategy, having him improves your team's safety. He has a Light Pulse Rifle, and because there are wandering drones to detect the squad's position, you would need him. You can equip him with the M42A3 Sniper Rifle as a Special Weapon in one of his three Class Attributes.

Recon's second Class Attribute increases Squad Movement Speed, while the third increases Enemy Detection Time by 25%. If you maintain his personality traits, pick the best weapons, and upgrade him, your chances of surviving the chaos increase significantly.

2) Gunner

Gunner's best role is squad cover and high power (Image via Tindalos Interactive)

The Marine force has a gunslinger in the class compositions and plays a vital role in tactical combat. Since Xenomorphs and their armies are everywhere, one would require Gunner's expertise in Alien Dark Descent. There are three class attributes and upgrades; to unlock some of them, you must reach a certain level.

Facehuggers sprout when you approach their eggs, and since they instantly kill you, Gunner's abilities would prove useful. She is a master of the M56 Smart Gun. Though her play style differs from other marines, her efforts would be worthwhile if you customize weapons, class attributes, and upgrades.

2) Medic

Medic's best role is healing and stress management (Image via Tindalos Interactive)

The squad cannot continue battling when one is hurt, and having a Medic by your side keeps the combat going in Alien Dark Descent. He provides his group with medical supplies (First Aid Instructor and Medical Assistant) and specific healing abilities. Being one of the four Colonial Marines, Medic ensures his squad completes the task with fewer casualties.

Enemies such as Guardian and Runners will try to physically attack and break your team spirit mentally in Alien Dark Descent. Maintaining good health and staying in shape is extremely important to avoid losing your squad. Therefore, upgrading Medic with Reanimation Kit, Combat Drugs, and Morphine will decrease stress, heal victims, and increase HP.

If a squad's health starts deteriorating below a certain level, they may misfire, behave irrationally, or jeopardize the mission.

4) Sergeant

Sergeant's best role is morale boosting and squad management (Image via Tindalos Interactive)

Sergeant is a charismatic team leader, a keystone in the marine force in Alien Dark Descent. Falling under one of the best squad class compositions, he looks after his teammates and boosts their confidence. An experienced marine with a strategic mindset and Charismatic Attributes is what one needs in tough times.

Disobeying Sergeant would affect the mission as he is the leader of your group in Alien Dark Descent. If equipped with a Charismatic perk and is alive, he gives the squad 10 points Bravery bonus. With Reprimand, Sergeant can prevent stress from increasing for 30 seconds, giving units time to recover from trauma. That said, he is the best character to build team spirit.

5) Tecker

Tecker's best role is manipulating systems and hacking (Image via Tindalos Interactive)

Tecker can hack almost anything, enter computer systems, and open encrypted locked doors in Alien Dark Descent. One of his perks, Robotic Experts, allows the team to repair synthetics during deployment. Though he is the most intelligent force in the squad, you can also use his Sentry Gun Overcharge to enhance the weapon's damage output.

Tecker is a master hacker; equipping him with class upgrades remarkably increases his abilities. From unlocking drones to equipping them with a submachine gun, Tecker becomes a critical marine. Furthermore, this character can use his knowledge to breach welded doors.

The best team class composition in Alien Dark Descent includes Recon, Gunner, Medic, Sergeant, and Tecker. This well-rounded squad excels in stealth, combat, fitness maintenance, supervision, and hacking. Proper customization and upgrades enhance their effectiveness, ensuring a higher mission completion chance.

