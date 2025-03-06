best teammates for Brant in wuthering waves

Brant in Wuthering Waves is a new 5-star Fusion resonator who made his debut in the version 2.1 update. He has an exceptional kit that allows him to deal damage, shield, buff, and heal characters. When paired with the right teammates, he can be a valuable asset in a number of team compositions.

On that note, this article recommends the best teammates to pair with Brant in Wuthering Waves.

Best characters to pair with Brant in Wuthering Waves

1) Changli

Changli (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kuro Games)

Changli is arguably the best character you can use with Brant in Wuthering Waves. She is a 5-star Fusion resonator who deals a lot of damage and can make use of the benefits offered by Brant. It is recommended to use the character's Outro Skill before switching to Changli, as doing so will provide her with a Resonance Skill and Fusion DMG buff. Moreover, Brant can also heal Changli during the fight when needed.

2) Encore

Encore (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kuro Games)

Encore is another 5-star Fusion DPS who can make use of Brant's Fusion DMG buff. She is a strong character available on the title's standard convene banner. Moreover, her easy-to-understand playstyle also makes her a good choice as a teammate.

3) Carlotta

Carlotta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kuro Games)

Like Brant, Carlotta is another 5-star resonator from Rinascita. She is a damage dealer from the Glacio attribute who lacked proper support units until now. Brant can be a good healer to pair with her, who can also buff her Resonance Skill, making him a worthy teammate. However, it is important to note that Carlotta would miss out on the Fusion DMG buff.

4) Sanhua

Sanhua (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kuro Games)

Similar to the previous entry, Sanhua is also a Glacio resonator in the game. She is a 4-star unit who can be a great teammate for Brant. By using her Outro Skill, Sanhua is capable of buffing the Basic Attack DMG of the characters who take the field after her. Considering most of the damage dealt by Brant is considered to be Basic Attack DMG, Sanhua can be useful to buff his damage.

5) Chixia

Chixia (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kuro Games)

While it isn't ideal, Chixia can also be used as a teammate in Brant teams. She is a 4-star resonator who can be a great F2P option. As a Fusion attribute unit, she can make good use of the buffs offered by Brant.

