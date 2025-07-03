Lupa in Wuthering Waves has become the third pillar of the Fusion team composition due to the buffs that she can provide to her team. The Star Gladiator of Septimont has become playable as WuWa 3.4 update's second phase kicks in, bringing in new gameplay events, banners, and more.

This article will cover some of the best teammates for Lupa in Wuthering Waves.

Best characters to pair with Lupa in Wuthering Waves

1) Changli

Changli (Image via Kuro Games)

Changli, Brant, and Lupa form the core of the Mono-Fusion team in Wuthering Waves, and all of them synchronize well with each other. The reason Changli is at the top of being Lupa's teammate is the fact that both of them can give each other buffs, amplifying their damage further.

Also Read: Best Lupa build in Wuthering Waves

Changli can provide Resonance Liberation buffs, something which Lupa greatly benefits from. The Star Gladiator, on the other hand, buffs basic attack and Fusion Damage for her teammates, making her a great fit for being Changli's teammate.

2) Brant

Brant (Image via Kuro Games)

Brant is another core part of the Mono Fusion team setup and one of the best teammates for Lupa in Wuthering Waves. His ability to deal damage with his basic attacks can take full advantage of the buffs that the Star Gladiator provides. If you have Changli, Brant can amplify her Resonance Skill and Fusion Damage, and she can buff Lupa's Liberation damage, making the three of them work the best.

Even without Changli, Brant can amplify Lupa's Resonance Skill and Fusion damage output, making them synergize well.

3) Encore

Encore (Image via Kuro Games)

Encore is another character with whom Lupa in Wuthering Waves has a synergy. Given that both are Fusion characters, they synergize quite well due to a few key reasons. Encore prefers being on the field more to deal more damage with her basic attack.

Lupa can slot in as a secondary DPS who can give basic attack and Fusion buffs to Encore, amplifying her damage.

4) Chixia

Chixia (Image via Kuro Games)

When it comes to a 4-star Fusion DPS who deals damage using their basic attacks, Chixia will be on the list of many. If you are a newcomer to the game and have decided to pull Lupa, you can pair these characters up to create a good team for a beginner.

The Star Gladiator of Septimont can buff Chixia's Fusion damage and will act as a secondary DPS for your team.

5) Cartethyia

Cartethyia (Image via Kuro Games)

Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves is not a Fusion character, but she can be paired with the Star Gladiator of Septimont. Given that the Blessed Maiden uses her basic attack to deal more damage, Lupa's ability to buff it will come in handy. Cartethyia can also work without needing Ciaccona, as she can apply Aero Erosion on enemies herself.

Lupa in Wuthering Waves can be fit into the third slot in Cartethyia's team, with the other teammate being Aero Rover. She can buff the Blessed Maiden's basic attacks, allowing her to deal more damage.

