Best teams for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition (Day 6) in Honkai Star Rail

Boulder Town Martial Exhibition in Honkai Star Rail is a limited-time event where players are required to fight opponents in Boulder Town Fight Club and be victorious. The event will take place between December 6 and December 25, 2023, and has a total of seven stages.

Each stage offers exciting fights consisting of three rounds, and HoYoverse has announced that Day 6 will feature the Form of the Heart challenge. Trailblazers who want to complete all matches might wonder what are the best teams for the sixth match of the event.

This article discusses the best teams for the sixth day of the Honkai Star Rail Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinion.

The best teams for Day 6 of the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

For any particular day of the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event, every account has a similar opponent lineup in Honkai Star Rail. Below is a list containing all opponents that Trailblazers will face in Day 6th's special match:

Let's discuss the best teams that can successfully counter the enemies specified above.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Welt + Yukong + Luocha

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Welt, Yukong, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

Welt (Sub DPS)

Yukong (Primary support/buffer)

Luocha (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition is a mono-imaginary team consisting of four Imaginary units, formed based on elements that most enemies are weak against.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae deals the most damage in this team as he treads on the Path of Destruction and is one of the best DPS characters in this space odyssey. Welt deals significant damage from behind and slows adversaries down.

When Imabibitor Lunae and Welt are engaged in battle, Yukong assists them by providing buffs to increase their ATK and CRIT DMG stat. Luocha heals them when their HP is low to make sure they survive the fight.

JIngliu + Yanqing + Hanya + Lynx

A team featuring Jingliu, Yanqing, Hanya, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

JIngliu (Main DPS)

Yanqing (Sub DPS)

Hanya (Primary support/buffer)

Lynx (Healer)

This team composition comprises characters with elements that are essential to inflict a Weakness Break status effect on enemies. Jingliu can deal absurd amounts of damage when she is in the Spectral Transmigration state, vaporizing her opponents easily. Yanqing, on the other hand, can deal a significant amount of damage to a single target as he treads on the Path of The Hunt.

Hanya can simultaneously buff Jingliu and Yanqing’s damage by buffing them consistently. Lynx watches over them while they fight and provides healing when necessary.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Hanya + Pela + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Hanya, Pela, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

Hanya (Primary support/buffer)

Pela (Secondary Support/debuffer)

Fu Xuan (Tank)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane as the main DPS character since most enemies are weak to the Imaginary element. He deals colossal amounts of damage to his enemies without breaking a sweat and can perform extremely well in the hypercarry team. Therefore, this team will be an outstanding option to challenge the sixth stage.

Both Pela and Hanya help Imbibitor Lunae fight by buffing him while simultaneously debuffing their opponents. Fu Xuan activates the Matrix of Prescience, standing in the front to absorb incoming damage. She makes sure that none of her teammates are struck with a fatal blow.