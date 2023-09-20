Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

The Master Diviner, Fu Xuan, has made her way into the vast playable roster of Honkai Star Rail. Despite her size, she can easily hold her own in battle while keeping her allies alive. The acting Commander of the Cloudknights is associated with the Preservation Path and has accumulated quite a fanbase from 1.0. After three significant patches, it is her time to shine on the battlefield.

This article guides you through the basics of Fu Xuan, summarizing her abilities alongside Relics, Light Cones, and Traces. It should be noted that although Fu Xuan wields the Quantum element, her role in any team will primarily be based on skills instead of hitting opponents. Hence, breaking shields with regular attacks isn't one of her strengths.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How do Fu Xuan's abilities work in Honkai Star Rail?

As mentioned, Fu Xuan's kit is based on splitting damage between party members and self-healing for survival. Here is a summarized list of Fu Xuan's abilities:

Normal attack: Deal Quantum damage based on a percentage of Fu Xuan's max HP.

Deal Quantum damage based on a percentage of Fu Xuan's max HP. Skill: Grants a buff, allowing other team members to distribute a percentage of received damage to Fu Xuan's HP. Additionally, while the effect is active, other team members will increase their HP based on Fu Xuan's max HP, alongside the crit rate.

Grants a buff, allowing other team members to distribute a percentage of received damage to Fu Xuan's HP. Additionally, while the effect is active, other team members will increase their HP based on Fu Xuan's max HP, alongside the crit rate. Ultimate: Deals a burst of Quantum damage based on Fu Xuan's HP, obtaining one trigger count for HP gain.

Deals a burst of Quantum damage based on Fu Xuan's HP, obtaining one trigger count for HP gain. Talent: Allies take less damage if Fu Xuan remains on the field. Additionally, if her health falls below 50%, the HP restore trigger will activate, restoring more than 80% of Fu Xuan's health. The number of restoring triggers will always be one by default, with two total.

When it comes to Traces, players are recommended to prioritize HP, Dunjia, and Taiyi.

Best Light Cones for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail

Fu Xuan's signature Light Cone is the "She Already Shut Her Eyes," which complements her skills and base numbers. Upon equipping, the Light Cone grants a percentage of HP and energy regeneration to the wearer, with damage-boost to allies and restoration of HP.

We Are Wildfire (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

'We are Wildfire' is a decent F2P option for Fu Xuan, as it can also reduce any incoming damage from enemies for five turns. Additionally, all allies except the wearer will have their HP restored equal to a percentage of the health difference between the wearer's maximum and current health.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail

Longevous Disciple will be the best set on Fu Xuan due to HP and increased stats upon losing health. It can be found within the "Path of the Elixir Seekers" Cavern in the Alchemy Commission of XIanzhou.

Alchemy Commission on the map (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

As for Planar Ornaments, the Fleet of the Ageless is recommended for increased health and ATK boost upon reaching 120 SPD. This set can be farmed from World 3 Simulated Universe across all available difficulties.