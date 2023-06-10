3 best teams to build with Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.7 rerun

Genshin Impact 3.7 update will soon enter Phase II on June 13, 2023, featuring Alhaitham's first rerun. After his debut, he has become a popular 5-star Dendro unit that can clear end-game content with the right amount of investment and party members. His kit specializes in infusing normal attacks with Dendro and AoE Dendro applications. Many players eagerly await his rerun to build the best teams, with him as the main damage dealer.

In this article, Genshin Impact players will learn about some of the best teams they can build for Alhaitham in the latest 3.7 updates.

Top 3 teams for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.7

Alhaitham's first rerun will occur in the Phase II banner of the Genshin Impact 3.7 update, scheduled to release on June 13, 2023. The 5-star Dendro Sword character has a strong on-field Dendro application and a stacking mechanic that increases his damage potential. Alhaitham excels as a formidable Spread DPS due to his high Dendro application and EM scaling rates.

He can also help Bloom, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom teams by acting as a Dendro enabler. Pairing Alhaitham with an Electro unit to trigger Quicken is recommended for maximum damage output. While not required, pairing him with a second Dendro character can improve his abilities. Below are the top three teams players should prioritize in Genshin Impact 3.7 update.

1) Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Fischl, Baizhu (Quicken)

Alhaitham's best quicken team (Image via HoYoverse)

Let us start with Alhaitham's best quicken team, where the party will include two Dendro and Electro units each. Here are the roles of the party members:

Alhaitham: Dendro DPS & On-field Enabler

Dendro DPS & On-field Enabler Yae Miko: Off-field Electro DPS

Off-field Electro DPS Fischl: Off-field Sub-DPS

Off-field Sub-DPS Baizhu: Healer, Shielder, & Dendro application

These three characters have great synergy with him as they don't require much field time, allowing Alhaitham to stay on the field for long durations and deal consistent damage.

2) Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu, Yelan (Hyperbloom)

Alhaitham's best hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

As an on-field enabler, Alhaitham can perform great in Hyperbloom teams. Here are the party members for his best Hyperbloom team in Genshin Impact:

Alhaitham: Dendro DPS & On-field Enabler

Dendro DPS & On-field Enabler Xingqiu: Off-field Sub-DPS & DMG reduction

Off-field Sub-DPS & DMG reduction Kuki Shinobu: Healer & Hyperbloom trigger

Healer & Hyperbloom trigger Yelan: Off-field Hydro DPS

The Hydro duo of Yelan and Xingiqu is great for keeping up with the rapid Dendro application provided by Alhaitham. Players can generate tons of Dendro cores for Kuki Shinobu to trigger Hyperbloom reactions.

3) Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Thoma, Kokomi (Burgeon)

Alhaitham's best burgeon team (Image via HoYoverse)

Many underestimate the power of Burgeon teams in Genshin Impact due to their self-damaging nature. However, Alhaitham can take great advantage of it when paired with excellent support units such as:

Alhaitham: Dendro DPS & On-field Enabler

Dendro DPS & On-field Enabler Xingqiu: Off-field Sub-DPS & DMG reduction

Off-field Sub-DPS & DMG reduction Thoma: Burgeon trigger & Shielder

Burgeon trigger & Shielder Kokomi: Off-Field Hydro Enabler & Healer

Thoma is the best character to consistently trigger Burgeon reactions due to his slow Pyro application. He also provides strong shields that can be stacked for more survivability.

