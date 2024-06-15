Best teams to build for Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss

The lineup for Genshin Impact's upcoming version 4.8 Spiral Abyss has been leaked, and it includes several different enemy mobs and boss monsters. Players will need to strategically pick their characters and teams to overcome the challenges on each floor and obtain the coveted 36 stars.

This article lists the best team compositions for Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss for Floors 9 to 12, as per leaks.

NOTE: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Best teams for Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss lineup for the 4.8 update of Genshin Impact features an assortment of enemies with many being immune to certain elements. As such, players will need to pick the best characters to counter them.

Trending

Here are the best teams to use for each floor of the 4.8 iteration of the Abyss:

Floor 9

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 9 will feature numerous mobs with various smaller enemies which are susceptible to crowd-control abilities of Anemo characters. It also includes Hydro Mimics and Hydro Slimes in the first half of chamber 2, alongside Pyro Slimes in the second half.

The following teams can be used to efficiently clear Floor 9 of the Abyss:

First Half

Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu

Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett

Clorinde, Fischl, Nahida, Kazuha

Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli

Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Zhongli, Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Second Half

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Nilou, Xingqiu, Nahida, Kokomi

Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu

Clorinde, Fischl, Nahida, Kazuha

Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli

Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona

Ayaka, Shenhe, Kazuha, Kokomi

Floor 10

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the previous one, the first half of Floor 10 Genshin Impact 4.8 Abyss includes mobs that can be overcome using crowd control. Additionally, the second chamber has an assortment of Specters and Shroom for every element except Hydro. Thus, a Hydro DPS for the first half is worth considering.

The second half enemies are heavier ones immune to CC abilities, such as Ruin Graders and Vishaps.

Below are the best teams to pick for Floor 10:

First Half

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Navia, Zhongli, Xingqiu, Bennett

Clorinde, Fischl, Nahida, Kazuha

Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli

Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Zhongli, Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

SecondHalf

Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu

Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett

Clorinde, Fischl, Nahida, Kazuha

Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli

Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Zhongli, Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Floor 11

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Bennett, and Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

The Floor 11 lineup of 4.8 Spiral Abyss is relatively more resilient than the previous ones. It puts the player against stronger foes, like the Kairagi, Lawachurls, and Mirror Maidens.

Let's look at the best team to clear Floor 11 in 4.8:

First Half

Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu

Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett

Clorinde, Fischl, Nahida, Kazuha

Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Zhongli, Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Lyney, Kazuha, Zhongli, Bennett

Second Half

Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu

Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett

Clorinde, Fischl, Nahida, Kazuha

Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli

Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Zhongli, Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Floor 12

Alhaitham, Kuki, Nahida, and Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

The first half of Genshin Impact 4.8 Spiral Abyss has mobs of enemies like Vishaps, Meks, and Eremites. It also features Thundercraven Rifthounds, so it may be worth bringing a healer in this challenge.

The second half of the challenge boasts some of the most powerful overworld boss monsters like the Hydro Tulpa and the Statue of Marble and Brass.

Here are the best teams to clear the Floor 12 of 4.8 Abyss:

First Half

Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu

Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett

Clorinde, Fischl, Nahida, Kazuha

Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli

Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Zhongli, Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Second Half

Alhaitham + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida + Zhongli

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Zhongli, Bennett

Navia + Zhongli + Xiangling + Bennett

Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli

Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yun Jin + Bennett

Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Zhongli

Ganyu + Xiangling + Zhongli + Bennett

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.